Top Food & Drink Experiences Worth A Trip To Windsor Essex

Original blog by Dine in 519

I recently spent a jam packed couple of days in Windsor. So much left to explore but have heard so many things about the food scene over there and wanted to experience it for myself. From the legendary Spago to the chicken delight at the Penalty Box and of course Windsor style pizza. I had a great time and can’t wait to get back and dive deeper into the city. So many spots left on my list.

Anchor Coffee House

Whether you’re an early riser or not, Anchor Coffee House is the perfect way to start your day. This side street cafe has a great vibe from the moment you walk through the door. The walls are lined with curated products from local merchants and the space is super cozy. They make beautifully crafted lattes but I decided to go with my regular black Americano and a blueberry scone. Both were delicious!

The Twisted Apron

Hands down the best breakfast in the city! Be prepared for a line up which is more than likely. I got here right when the doors opened and there was already a group of anxious diners lined up down the street. I will say though, it’s well worth the wait. The restaurant is bright and open. The service is friendly and the food, oh man! I got the lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote. Presented beautifully and tasted even better than they looked. Can’t say enough good things about this place. Definitely a must try.

OG Pizza

I couldn’t visit Windsor without trying some of the world famous Windsor style pizza. If you’re not familiar, a Windsor style pizza is defined by a few select details. The pepperoni must be shredded. They use Galatti cheese which is a locally made mozzarella. Thin crust and canned mushrooms to retain their juiciness. Overall a great pie and so glad I was able to cross that off of my bucket list.

Spago Trattoria

If you want great Italian food in Windsor, Spago is legendary. Located on Eerie St in the Little Italy neighborhood of Windsor, Spago is the perfect spot for a date night or even a family outing. Scratch made pastas, an extensive wine list, great service and a warm inviting atmosphere. You can’t go wrong here!

The Penalty Box

Home of the Chicken Delight! I have heard great things about this place and they didn’t let me down. It was crazy to see the amount of take out orders they were doing in the short time I was there. Delicious food, huge portions and great service. The insider tip is to do the chicken delight with half salad and half fries. So good!

Mamo Burger Bar

Mamo takes the simple art of a hamburger and gets creative with it. The burger list was extensive. I went with the popper burger – freshly cooked bacon and jalapeños. I definitely left full with a happy heart. Another must try in the city.

Walkerville Brewery

There’s nothing like a brewery tour and this one didn’t disappoint. Walkerville brewery has a rich history and the beer was incredible. This is also a great spot to come for a night out because they do a ton of big events and it’s located in the ever so popular Walkerville neighborhood of the city.

Wolfhead Distillery

If Spirits are more your thing, this is another fun spot to take a tour. While I was waiting, I enjoyed a burger in their dining room with an old fashioned. Both were fantastic. It was so interesting to tour the facility and to learn more about the extensive process and work that goes into distilling their own spirits.

Maiden Lane Wine & Cocktail Bar

I figured what better way to end this amazing trip than with a cocktail. The Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Windsor where I was staying was just across the street and I had heard great things about Maiden Lane. This cool little cocktail bar has ill-maculate vibes. Dimly lit, masterfully crafted cocktails, and a great tasting menu. The fried chicken skewers were chefs kiss and the warm olives made for a great snack to finish the night.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.