Top 10 Reasons to Check Out The Windsor Essex Staycation Expo

The summer season is right around the corner and now is the time to start planning your fantastic Windsor Essex Staycation. Start your planning off strong with plans to be at Devonshire Mall Friday April 25th and Saturday April 26th to learn and experience great things to do in your own backyard this summer (and beyond!).

The Staycation Expo will run 10am through 8pm on Friday April 25th and Saturday April 26th from 10am through 6pm.

Our Top 10 Reasons To Check Out The Windsor Essex Staycation Expo:

You Could Win $500!

Does it get any better than cold hard cash? When you arrive, be sure to pick up your Explore & Win Passport. Visit the stops along the way and get a stamp at each zone as you explore. When your passport it filled, drop it into the Tourism Windsor Essex ballot drum as you leave and you’ll be entered to win a $500 Devonshire Mall gift card!

Pick Up The Just Released 2025/2026 Tourism Windsor Essex Official Visitor Guide

The Staycation Expo will be your first chance to get your hands on the latest edition of our popular guide. You’ll find trip ideas, top restaurants and attractions and great places to shop and stay, plus some exciting upcoming events!

Tasting Lounge

Visit our Tasting Lounge for EPIC Wineries and Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail tastings each day starting at 12pm to sample and shop local wines, beer and spirits. Participating partners include:

EPIC WINERIES

BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES

Shop Our W.E. Made It Pop-Up Market

Shop our W.E. Made It Pop-Up Market in partnership with Urban Art Market to purchase locally made goods from local artisans:

Beach Therapy Art

Bubble Bake Shop

Chrissy Lou Crochet

Creative Explorations

Flakes and Flames

From the Willows

Gentle Wolf Collection

Iris & Marnie

Jennie B Designs

Maddie Made Pottery

Nuts 4 Dates

Pawsitively A Dog Thing

Urban Art Market

W.E. Heart Local

Celebrate the taste of the season and sign up for the newly launched 2025 W.E. Heart Local digital pass with partners:

Carolinia Cider Co.

Cindy’s Home & Garden

Eh Oh Farm

Essex County Federation of Agriculture

The Fruit Wagon

Green Heart Farms

Simpsons Orchards

Express Your Creativity

Ford City Potters wants you to let your imagination run wild and get your hands a little dirty at the same time! Grab a seat and try a demo to make a little clay box! Leave your contact info and you can pick them up when they’re glazed and fired.

Cars Cars Cars!

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village and Cars For A Cause will both have vehicles onsite to ooohh and aaahhh over!

Just relax!

It’s all about relaxation with Wilderness Retreat & Nordic Spa! Windsor-Essex County’s primary destination for hydrotherapy experiences offering personal saunas & cold dips for yourself or for you and your partner. Experience the luxury of a Nordic Spa just outside of Kingsville.

Experience Island Vibes

Plan your next island adventure with Pelee Island Adventures travel rentals including golf carts, e bikes, and tours. Stone House 1891 Restaurant and Stonehill Estates Farm Shop will be on site to round out your Pelee Island vacation planning!

Get Spooky

It might be April but October isn’t that far away and Scarehouse Windsor will be onsite bringing the frights and you can try your luck in the 5 minute Escape Room!

Click here for more information and a full list of exhibitors at the 2025 Staycation Expo and for staycation inspiration head to our Blogs to see the unique ways visitors have experienced YQG!

* Participating exhibitors may change

** Actual giveaways may changed and are being offered by individual vendors. Please contact vendors directly for prizing details, restrictions and other contesting details.

