The Kindness Mouse – The Perfect Holiday Gift

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has joined forces with WEtech Alliance to bring you a special feature highlighting the incredible regional entrepreneurs and companies innovating and driving change in their fields. Innovation comes in many forms, shapes, and sizes, and this guide showcases a curated collection of unique and distinctive gifts—perfect for anyone looking for something special this holiday season.

The Kindness Mouse

The Kindness Mouse™ from wonderwell.ca is embracing the holiday season as a way to spread good values and support your child’s social and emotional well-being.

The Kindness Mouse™ is a playful adventure for kids focused on fun, empathy, and inspiring the good within. The activity set includes a story, a plush mouse character, and a set of activity cards.

We begin with the story ‘When a Mouse is at Your Door,’ where we meet a Mouse on a journey—much like all of us—seeking its place, longing for connection, and ultimately searching for kindness. The Mouse convinces the family to let it stay and join them on an adventure. From there, we have a traveling Mouse that delivers prompts for kindness, compassion, and inspiring the good within. The set includes 24 cards, giving caregivers the flexibility to choose the duration and frequency—whether daily, weekly, or monthly.

Everyone can use a little more kindness in their life, and what better place to start then with young children, helping to build a foundation of caring. Kind children grown into kind adults who build a kinder world. Kindness helps children feel happier, more connected and have a greater sense of belonging.

The Kindness Mouse™ is not just confined to the holiday season, it is a valuable play experience that can be enjoyed all year round. When a child wakes up to see where their mouse traveled, it’s a magical experience. It’s a small effort from the parent for a big response from the child. The mouse moves to fun, silly, or hidden places within the home (these don’t have to be elaborate setups). Through that big response, children learn about kindness in a way that is memorable, shareable, and lasting. It becomes a conversation piece both in and out of the home.

The Kindness Mouse™ Activity Set features a storybook, a plush mouse, a backpack, and 24 activity cards, plus a bonus holiday hat and scarf set.

The Kindness Mouse™ Activity Set is now available at wonderwell.ca and select pop-up and retail events in Windsor-Essex this holiday season. Find the full list of locations on their website.

UNIVERSAL-SOLDER – DIY BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Very easy and fun to build DIY Bluetooth Speaker Kit with LED light effect, MP3 player and remote control. The perfect gift for a beginner that focusses on the fun of building!

UNIVERSAL-SOLDER Electronics is based in Windsor, and is one of Canada’s leading electronic supply stores, offering an extensive range of quality products.

Learn more HERE.

OSMOSIS GLOW – CUSTOM LED NEON SIGNS

For the person who has everything these are fun and unique gifts. Osmosis Glow will take the time to chat, understand your vision and make it happen. Using the best materials to create signs that are not only beautiful but built to last. Quick turnaround on orders will make your gift-giving a breeze this holiday season.

Osmosis Glow is not just about signs. Located in downtown Windsor, they are about illuminating moments that matter.

Learn more HERE.

GRUPPO NUTRITION – POLAR JOE COLD BREW

For the coffee lover in your life, kick things up a notch with The Original and Instant Classic Polar Joe Cold Brew – protein infused, fully functional iced coffee (or tea!). Low carbs and low sugar you can feel great about gifting this tasty protein-rich beverage.

Polar Joe was created by the CEO of Gruppo Nutrition to make a product that would positively impact the lives of more Canadians (not just athletes). Polar Joe prides themselves on exceptional customer service, high quality ingredients and an active engagement with the outdoors and community.

Learn more HERE.

Cedar Valley – Pita Chips

For your favourite food you can only go with the best! Arguably the world’s best pita chips are Windsor-based Cedar Valley Pita Chips: a taste explosion that will elevate your snacking experience to a whole new level. With an assortment of mouth-watering flavours, these pita chips are perfect for any occasion.

Cedar Valley began as a high school project after Ameen Fadel received a $3,000 grant from his school board in partnership with the Canadian government. Ameen partnered with his mom, Surria, to bring her family’s recipe for Fattoush salad dressing to market after a family friend recommended we bottle and sell it!

Learn more HERE.

Alchemist Athletics – V-15 Jump Ropes

For the athlete in your life the V-15 Jump Ropes from Alchemist Athletics are designed for athletes of all levels. It’s more than just a piece of equipment, it’s a game-changer. Engineered with premium materials and a textured grip, their handles provide maximum comfort and control.

Muna, the founder of Alchemist Athletics aims to show people that they are capable of so much more than they could ever imagine. Everyone deserves to feel empowered and excited.

Learn more HERE.

Nexe Innovations BPI-Certified Full Compostable Coffee Pods

Nexe Innovations is committed to putting the planet first. Their mission is to eliminate single-use plastic waste by pioneering innovative, compostable materials that break down and can be safely returned to the soil after use. NEXE Innovations works with different coffee companies and brands. Visit their website to learn more: NEXE Innovations.

Learn more HERE.

CL COSMETICS – Harvest Moon Collection

For the beauty lover in your life, indulge in the Harvest Moon Collection from CL Cosmetics. A luxurious skincare collection that embodies the essence of clean beauty and natural well-being. Infused with thoughtfully sourced ingredients from the pristine landscapes of Canada, the Hydro Toner and Facial Oil collection promises to rejuvenate your skin and soul.

Founded by Samantha George and based out of Kingsville, CL Cosmetics offers a clean line of beauty products and a studio space for styling hair and makeup for all occasions.

Learn more HERE.

Lymphology Skincare – BODY CREAM & LYMPHATIC CARE PRODUCTS

Lymphology Skincare, based in Amherstburg, is a full product line curated to support your lymphatic system and elevate your self-care plan. Each product works to care for your lymphatic system, reduce mild swelling, heaviness, and discomfort, promoting better lymphatic flow and a stronger immune system. Whether managing a lymphatic condition or enhancing overall wellness, Lymphology Skincare empowers you to take charge of your own health – from the comfort of home!

Learn more HERE.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.