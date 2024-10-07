The History Buff’s Guide To Windsor & Essex County

A Historic Exploration of Windsor & Essex County

Original blog by Julien Laporte

Many criteria need to be met for a successful road trip, particularly when time is limited and gas costs are high. Nobody wishes to continue taking the same route. How lucky you are that Essex County is filled with activities from wine tasting, to historical buildings, hiking, birding, beaches and much more. Reaching the destination promptly is not the issue.

When I travelled to Windor & Essex, I used Porter Airlines. In 2006, Porter Airlines transformed short-haul travel by emphasizing efficiency, comfort, and customer care. Comfy accommodations, warm hospitality, and hassle-free travel are all provided in a stylish and comfortable manner. Since then, Porter has expanded their fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft to offer service to more locations across North America. Fast, free WiFi is another feature of the E195-E2 fleet, and for longer flights, an expanded catering menu with meals is available.

Essex Railway Station

The Michigan Central Railroad built the Essex railway station in Essex, Ontario, Canada, in 1887. Today, Heritage Essex Inc., a local heritage organization, runs the station. When a boxcar carrying 5,000 pounds of nitroglycerine exploded 75 yards from the Station in 1907, it caused significant damage. After a local natural gas explosion in 1980, Heritage Essex Inc. completely restored the structure to its original splendour. When the final passenger train passed through the town in 1979, the building was still in use as a train station. Prior to the removal of the steel tracks and rail ties in 2012, CN freight service was maintained.

John R Park Homestead Conservation Area

John and Amelia Park originally resided in the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area. Currently, it serves as a living history museum showcasing agricultural practices from the 19th century to the present. John and Amelia Park’s restored home and farm buildings include an 1842 Classic Revival home, a sawmill powered by a steam engine from 1885, a blacksmith shop, a smoke house, an ice house, and a barn.

Oxley Estate Winery

A positive attitude appears prevalent, from the wide wine patio and gardens to the tastefully maintained barn. Situated on a steep bluff with a view of Lake Erie, the property provides breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from the patio of the Wine Garden. Renovated in 1920 and now used as a retail store and event space, Peter Pfeifer, the winemaker, collaborates with a group of exceptional chefs to craft signature tastes.

Fort Malden National Historic Site

Amherstburg is home to Fort Malden, formerly known as Fort Amherstburg, a defence structure. In order to protect British North America from any possible threat of American invasion, Great Britain constructed it in 1795. Its military use during the War of 1812, when Sir Isaac Brock and Tecumseh met to arrange the Siege of Detroit, has made it most famous throughout its history. Under Parks Canada’s supervision, the fort is still open to the public today. Because each building on the complex represents a distinct era within Fort Malden’s history, visitors may observe firsthand a vast range of that history.

Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery

Although the grand retail structure with a Tuscany influence rose out of the verdant surrounds, the Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery opened its doors in 2006. It seems hard to believe that the building hasn’t been here for generations. The next generation is currently running the family business, Sprucewood Shores, which was founded by parents. Here, wine seems to be practically a vocation, and vice president and winemaker Tanya Mitchell’s joy and love for her work are clear to witness.

The Grove Motel

It’s an excursion full of positive vibes and complete relaxation at The Grove Motel. The Grove’s luxurious amenities and cozy beds make for an unforgettable stay whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure. Constructed as a wild, retro motel with 27 rooms each with a different theme, it’s the ideal place to see the magnificent Lake Erie. You can visit the built-in restaurant JOE Hot+Cold and take use of all the conveniences of home with coffee.

Point Pelee National Park

Point Pelee National Park is a national park that stretches into Lake Erie in Essex County. Point Pelee is a peninsula that extends to a sharp point as it stretches into Lake Erie. It is primarily made up of marsh and woodland habitats. Situated in Lake Erie, somewhat to the north of the US-Canada border, Middle Island is also a part of Point Pelee National Park and was purchased in 2000. The southernmost point of Canada’s mainland, Point Pelee, is situated on a bed of glacial sand, silt, and gravel that dips into Lake Erie. You can explore many hiking trails at Point Pelee National Park, with the Marsh Boardwalk being its most memorable.

Willistead Manor

The ancient home known as Willistead Manor is situated in what was once Walkerville. Renowned architect Albert Kahn created Willistead Manor in the Tudor-Jacobean style of an English manor house from the sixteenth century. Edward Chandler Walker ordered it to be constructed between 1904 and 1906. It bears the name of the first son, Detroit lawyer Willis Walker. It is a myth that Hiram Walker ever resided in the house. Edward never had children with his wife. Mrs. Walker did not want to continue living in the large mansion by herself when Edward passed away in 1915, so she gave the house and grounds to the community of Walkerville.

The Grand Cantina

After almost five years as a Ford City staple, the Grand Cantina has moved to the historic Strathacona Building in the centre of Walkerville, at the intersection of Devonshire and Wyandotte Street East. The cozy restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, but its specialty is tacos.

View more highlights of Julien’s Windsor Essex Adventure here.

Original Blog Post By: Julien Laporte

