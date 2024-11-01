The 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Guide Top Ten

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Gift Guide has launched and with it over 300 gift ideas for everyone on your list plus events to entertain the whole family throughout the festive season and top entertaining ideas for a season of hosting and most-ing!

We’ve compiled a Holiday Guide Top Ten list to showcase the delights you can expect to find in the 32 pages brimming with holiday cheer!

1.Gifts For Everyone On Your List

From your favourite plus one to the perfect stocking stuffer our gift categories will make checking off your gift-buying list a breeze. Your favourite foodie will love a maple syrup gift set from Ruscom North Shore Maple Farms. Your bestie will raise a glass to the Creme Brulee Porter from Walkerville Brewery and for the person who has everything give the gift of an awe-inspiring experience like a sunset paddle with Urban Surf Co.

2.Experiences

Give the gift of memories with a buyable experience from one of our featured partners. If you’re looking for outdoor adventure, we have that covered, if you want to get your creative juices flowing pick up a gift card to Ford City Potters or Sketch Clay + Pottery. For a relaxing scenic day on the water treat your special someone to a sightseeing cruise with Windsor Premier Cruises.

3.Shop Til You Drop

This years guide has you covered with not just specific gift ideas but also the best places to find that perfect present. From shopping malls with all of your favourite stores to locally-made retailers like Urban Art Market and The Local Maker with unique gifts from artisans and makers. We’ve also included a few more ideas to explore in 9 districts in Windsor. Rediscover your favourite store and find fun new hidden gems!

4.Food & Fun

Planning on hosting the perfect party? Want to wow your host by bringing the best dish to your pot-luck? You won’t want to miss the five locally-sourced recipes from some of your favourite Windsor-Essex restaurants like the brussels sprouts from Sawyer’s Craft BBQ and Honey Apple Bundt Cake from The Farm House Market. Raise a glass of holiday cheer with cocktail recipes all using locally-distilled whisky like Salute Spiked Apple Cider and the Spiced Pear Martini from Erie St. Gastropub.

5.Put Your Feet Up

When the craziness of the holiday season gets a bit too much to bear it’s time to take a break, take a deep breath, rest and relax. Whether you’re looking to escape your relatives or give a gentle suggestion of somewhere else they could stay (other than your house!) check out our “Hotel Stays For The Holidays” section and plan for a night away (for you or them!). Give the gift of relaxation for you or your loved one with a spa day at Estate of Health.

6.Holiday Events

Holiday events are kicking off in the coming weeks and will run right through the New Year. Use our Holiday Event Guide as a checklist and check back often as new events are added. Embrace the holiday spirit at a breakfast with Santa, cheer on your favourite team (with a holiday theme!), welcome Santa and friends at your favourite town parade and squeeze in a few more shopping days at Holiday Markets all season long.

7.Light Festival Pass

The magic of the holiday season is shining bright at Light Festivals throughout the region. Register today for the Lights Pass – a digital guide to the four light festivals in the region. It’s free to use and will give you the chance to win $500 to Devonshire Mall! Use your pass as a guide to every festival and check in while you create new memories for more chances to win!

8.Caesars Windsor Contest

Hear some holiday cheer when you enter for your chance to win tickets to upcoming shows at Caesars Windsor like The Tenors on December 5th and Christmas In Space! A Holiday Cirque Spectacular on December 14th. Enter today!

9.Wine Pairings

Whether you want to impress your guests with your wine pairing abilities or wow your host with your impeccable wine selections our wine pairing guide showcasing choices from local EPIC Wineries has you covered! Red and white aren’t just for decoration in this case! Like the Cabernet Franc from Paglione Estate Winery and the Right Angle Reisling from Dancing Swallows Vineyard. The Vidal Icewine from Vivace Estate Winery is a nice touch for dessert too!

Follow the Barrels Bottles and Brews Trail to the best brewed spirits in Windsor Essex. Whether you gifting for yourself or someone else, there is something for every taste. Toast the occasion with a bottle of Goldrush Hard Cider from Carolinia Cider Co., mix things up with the Candy Cane Mini from Wolfhead Distillery and for a memorable and lasting gift go with an engraved bottle from J.P. Wiser’s.

Be sure to get your hands on a printed copy of the 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Gift Guide or better yet, read it now! Let the Gift Guide do the planning and idea-making for you! The only thing we can’t do is wrap the gift for you!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex.