The 13 Best Restaurants You Need To Eat At In Windsor Essex This Year

8th Annual Best of Windsor Essex 2024: Foodie Edition

Original blog by Tailgate Takeout

How do you know where to find the best things to see, do, or eat in a city? You ask the people who live there, of course!

Every year, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island puts together the most comprehensive list of top places to see and things to do with the Best of Windsor Essex Awards. Each January, residents have the opportunity to nominate their favourites from across our region. Following the nomination period, the Top 5 finalists in each category are announced and locals get to vote on who they think are the best of the best.

As a foodie, I’m always anxiously awaiting the results of the restaurant categories. Who does everyone think has the best pizza? Best ice cream? Best burgers? Do I agree with them?

The people have spoken! The 2024 list has been announced and this year’s winners (and finalists) in the food categories are nothing short of spectacular. From charming date night spots to the most delectable eats, these local gems have earned their titles by dazzling locals and visitors alike with their exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality.

BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT – GLADSTONE COMMONS

Located in a gorgeously restored building in the popular Walkerville district, Gladstone Commons offers the ultimate in date night vibes.

Not only is the ambiance perfect for a cozy dinner with your sweetie, but the food is an absolute showstopper. Chef Jason and his entire culinary team bring their A-game to each and every dish they prepare, using seasonal produce and fresh, local ingredients to create an exquisite menu of appetizers, mains, and desserts. I also love their cocktail menu, with carefully crafted spirits and zero-proof options.

While they’re open Tuesday through Saturday, Wednesday is officially Date Night, with a special $85 prix fixe dinner for two featuring your choice of two appetizers, two mains, and a dessert to share.

I was blown away by their current date night menu. We enjoyed the mushroom toast (that whipped ricotta *drool*), as well as the spring linguine, melt-in-your-mouth slow roast pork shoulder, and blueberry cobbler parfait. Each bite was better than the last and I can’t remember a time I have been more impressed by a meal. Wow. TL:DR? Grab a date and make a reservation ASAP.

P.S. Prefer a more relaxed date night at home? Check out their Tuesday fried chicken feature. You’ll thank me later.

BEST BURGER – MAMO BURGER BAR

Freshly crafted, hand packed burgers made from locally-sourced meat? This one’s a no brainer. A winner several times over, Mamo is known for its lineup of mouth-watering burgers, offering unique toppings and bold flavour combinations. Peanut butter and jelly on a burger? Yup. It’s a thing, and it’s delish.

Every time I visit (which is pretty often ngl) I always struggle with what to order. Do I go with the classic Mhopper? A sweet and savoury Hawaii Five-O turkey burger with pineapple? My all time fave, the Pickle Back?

Last time I was in I went with one of their best sellers: The Big Popper. Freshly ground beef patty, fried goat cheese, pickled jalapenos, hot pepper Colby cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo. Just the right amount of kick balanced with the creaminess of the goat cheese…perfection.

Pro tip: pair your favourite burger with one of their awesome sides, like poutine, tater tots, chili cheese fries, and more. Oh, and don’t forget to wear your stretchy pants.

BEST BAKERY – IRON KETTLE COMMISSARY

All sorrow is made less with bread, so it stands to reason that The Iron Kettle Commissary in Comber is your happy place when it comes to all things carb. From buttery croissants to sourdough breads to choux (delicious pastries filled with cream) to Montreal-style bagels and beyond, this gorgeous shop offers a wide array of baked goods to satisfy any sweet tooth.

I’m a sucker for their chocolate croissants (or basically any of their croissants), but I must say my current obsession is the berry bostock; think French Toast meets almond croissant but like a zillion times better.

Want to immerse yourself in the ambiance of the lovingly restored building? Be sure to grab a seat and enjoy a coffee and the smell of freshly baking bread while you’re there. Don’t forget to stock up on some of their delectable soups, tourtiere, dips, and more for easy weeknight meal options.

BEST CHICKEN SANDWICH – THE GRAND CANTINA

Delicious tacos and award-winning chicken sandwiches? The creative kitchen crew at Grand Cantina are killin’ it with a menu that truly offers something for everyone.

While obviously this Walkerville staple is known for their Mexican fare, they consistently blow my mind with those “other” menu items you wouldn’t expect to see, including an incredibly tasty burger and their lineup of chicken sandwiches.

Hands down best chicken sandwiches in the city. The voters have spoken and I wholeheartedly agree with them. Like it hot? Order up the spicy Fried Wendy version. Pickle obsessed like me? The dill pickle chicken sandwich made with their house dill seasoning is everything.

Their latest addition to the lineup, The Cali Crispy Club, offers so much flavour packed into a fluffy soft potato bun: Tajin-dusted fried chicken, avocado, thick-cut cowboy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. This sandwich has no business being as good as it is. How do they expect me to order just one?!

BEST LUNCH SPOT – THE SALTY DOG

Tucked away in charming Amherstburg, The Salty Dog has claimed the coveted title of “Best Lunch Spot”, and if you’ve ever been, it should come as no surprise. This gem has quickly become a favourite among locals and visitors alike, thanks to its fun, welcoming atmosphere, great drink menu, and inspired pub fare.

For executive chef Nav Sehmbi and his crew, the focus is on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients that come together in a menu bursting with creativity and flavour. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty sandwich, a decadent pasta dish, wood fired pizza, or even tacos, there are options to satisfy any craving. And the fries. Always order the fries.

Never the type to rest on their reputation, the team is always adding something new to the menu. Recent additions include the Kickin’ Fried Chicken sandwich, buffalo chicken tacos, and a “Burger of the Month” feature.

Beyond the food, The Salty Dog offers great views and great vibes. In addition to a cozy dining room, they also feature a covered patio with stunning views of King’s Navy Yard Park, making it the perfect spot for a leisurely lunch with friends.

BEST ICE CREAM – DAIRY FREEZ

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, visiting the iconic Dairy Freez is an essential experience. For 70 years, this beloved family-run drive-in and ice cream spot has delighted generations, young and old alike. Craving a scoop of nostalgia with your treat? This is the place.

Dairy Freez is renowned for its classic soft serve ice cream, available in vanilla, chocolate, or a delightful twist of both. Indulge by dipping your favorite in chocolate and adding toppings like nuts, M&Ms, or caramel, or savour it blended into one of their specialty milkshakes. A must-try is the popular Boston Cooler, featuring vanilla soft serve and Vernor’s ginger ale – if you know, you know.

For fans of fresh, local flavours, don’t miss their annual summer feature sundae, Strawberry Heaven: a divine combination of angel food cake, soft serve, and locally sourced strawberries.

BEST PIZZA – ORIGINAL GUYS PIZZA PIES (OG PIZZA)

The best pizza in Windsor? Hands down the toughest call of the entire awards. I feel like whoever wins this category scores extra points because Windsorites take their pizza VERY seriously. With so many amazing options, how is one supposed to choose?

One bite of an OG pizza and you’ll understand why they earned this year’s top spot. It’s everything a Windsor-style pizza should be: thin, crispy crust, Galati cheese, perfectly spiced tomato sauce, and that shredded pepperoni to cover every slice equally. Pizza perfection.

While they offer a wide variety of toppings and signature creations (try the BLT pizza!), it’s their classic “Super” that does it for me: pepperoni, canned mushrooms, bacon, and green pepper.

With nine locations across Windsor-Essex and Chatham, you can get your pizza fix wherever you live in the region. I feel like I am going to be on a first name basis with the team at the latest Walkerville location very soon. Is it dinner time yet?

BEST WING SPOT – THE LOOSE GOOSE

Whether you prefer flats or drummies, spicy or sweet, sauce or dry rub, Loose Goose is a wing aficionado’s dream come true. With over 60 insanely good combinations of sauces, spices, and flavour blends, this gastropub’s chicken wing game has been strong since they opened their doors in Downtown Windsor nearly two decades ago.

Now with three locations, including Lakeshore and Walkerville, the Goose remains the region’s top pick for all things wings.

While my go-to order is usually the Kansas City Gold blend, I recently tried two of their new blends: Curly’s Gold (a mix of their roasted habanero & garlic rub and their honey garlic sauce) and the Mezcal (the smoky cedar rub with their tequila lime sauce.) Suffice to say, I may have found my new favourites.

BEST PASTA HOUSE – SPAGO RISTORANTE

What can I say about this Windsor institution that hasn’t already been said? The epitome of Italian hospitality, Spago is situated in the heart of Via Italia and undoubtedly has a passion for pasta, using fresh, local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques to craft classic comfort dishes with a modern touch.

Since opening over 20 years ago, Spago’s extensive pasta offerings have won the hearts of many, with standout dishes that include their popular Carbonara, which perfectly balances creamy and savoury flavours. The Gnocchi di Casa is another favorite, served with a trio of sauces (pesto, cream, and tomato) to represent the Italian flag.

Their Arrabbiata sauce, made with locally sourced Essex County tomatoes, is a slightly spicy, ultra flavourful option that showcases the best of regional produce. Easily one of my new favourites after just a few bites.

Whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, Spago’s exceptional dining experience and award-winning pasta dishes will have you coming back for seconds (and thirds…but don’t forget to save room for dessert because that tiramisu is to die for.) Buon appetito!

BEST MARKET – DOWNTOWN WINDSOR FARMERS MARKET

From fresh Essex County produce to baked goods, locally sourced meat, bountiful bouquets of flowers, global eats, and stunning art from homegrown creators, the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market is THE place to go for those who love to shop local and support small businesses. Where else can you find so many beloved YQG vendors in one spot?

Every Saturday morning from March to October, rain or shine, you’ll find dozens of diverse merchants offering their latest crops and creations. While the lineup can vary from week to week, some longstanding foodie favourites include Zuleeats (spicy beef pies OMGGG), Steve Green Foods, King’s Bake Shop, Raymont’s Berries, and Bouchard Farms.

While you’re there, don’t forget to pop into all the businesses dotted along the route, including Café March 21, the perfect place to snag a cup of coffee (and a croffle, the unofficial breakfast of market season.)

BEST BREAKFAST – THE TWISTED APRON

With a mouth-watering menu of brunch items that look as good as they taste and a stunning dining room complete with one of the most Instagrammable walls in YQG, The Twisted Apron is a feast for the senses, capturing the hearts (and the taste buds) of all who visit.

Whether you’re looking to start your day with something sweet, something savoury, or a little bit of both, the ultra-popular Walkerville destination truly offers something for every craving. My personal favourite is the Canadian Eggs Benny: a French toast battered English muffin topped with poached eggs, maple bacon, and cinnamon spiced hollandaise.

During our last visit, I also died and went to chocolate heaven with their new Chocolate Gateaux Pancakes featuring a homemade Ferrero Rocher chocolate, chocolate crumble, hot fudge, white chocolate sauce, toffee bits, and raspberries. For as decadent as that may sound, it actually wasn’t too sweet…although I did still feel like I was having dessert for breakfast (#treatyourself).

Need an eye opener? Fuel up with one of their many caffeinated creations including cappuccinos, espressos, lattes, or boozy brunch cocktails.

BEST PLANT BASED EATERY – TALOOLA CAFÉ

Situated in the heart of historic Walkerville, Taloola Cafe has become a beloved spot for both locals and visitors seeking delicious and wholesome plant-based options.

The cafe’s menu is a haven for vegans, offering a fun and flavourful array of soups, salads, sandwiches, and sweets. The Veggie Loola is my go-to sandwich, wrapped in a soft pita, packed with fresh, crunchy veggies and topped with your choice of sauce and cheese (vegan or non-vegan!)

Their vegan cinnamon buns are a seriously addictive sweet treat that perfectly complements a morning coffee or an afternoon snack. Love a good deal? Bring a friend and take advantage of their “Taloola for 2” Combo Deal, which includes two sandwiches or wraps, 2 sides, and two baked goods for just $29.

They also have an array of non-dairy beverage options, oh and their soups are always gluten-free and vegan, too.

An enticing plant-forward menu combined with their eclectic decor and a warm, inviting atmosphere makes this eccentric little café the perfect place to relax and enjoy a little green cuisine.

BEST DIVERSE EATS – EL DIABLO

As a foodie, I’m often asked my favourite place to eat in Windsor-Essex. Hands down, El Diablo in Kingsville makes the short list.

El Diablo isn’t your run-of-the-mill Mexican eatery. It’s a spot where you can savour creative tacos, globally inspired dishes, and artisanal cocktails. The epitome of fusion food, their creative culinary team is always thinking of exciting new ways to marry traditional Mexican and Asian flavours and add their own unique flair.

Every dish here is a visual and culinary delight. The flavours are perfectly balanced and beautifully presented. While I have a few go-to menu items (like the bao buns), I also love to try something new every time I visit. The pork lemongrass dumplings I ordered during my latest lunch adventure were a great start to our meal, and the bahn mi brisket fries topped with a fried egg were unlike anything I’ve ever had and I’m still dreaming about them.

Don’t sleep on the Buffalo Elote chicken wings; crispy wings coated in Buffalo sauce and topped with crema, queso cotija, cilantro, and tajin spice. They might just give this year’s wing winner a run for their money.

Check out the full list of winners and finalists for the 8th Best of Windsor Essex Award winners at bestofwindsoressex.ca

Original Blog Post by Jen Brignall-Strong of Tailgate Takeout

