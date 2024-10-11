Six Scary Halloween Haunts

Six Scary Halloween Haunts

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

It’s Halloween Season and we have your ultimate guide to all of the haunted happenings taking place in Windsor Essex this ghoulish time of year! Use our Halloween Event Guide to plan your chills and thrills all month long and creep your way through haunted attractions, eerie events and family-friendly activities across the region. Keep reading for our Six Scary Halloween Haunts that will leave you screaming and entertained right through October 31st!

The Windsor International Film Festival is the largest volunteer run film festival in Canada, celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2024! Take in the action from October 24th through November 3rd at scary screenings at several locations in downtown Windsor. Some great options include:

“The Substance”, October 25th and November 2nd at The Chrysler Theatre

“A Nightmare On Elm Street”, October 26th at The Capitol Theatre

“Seeds”, October 30th and 31st at The Chrysler Theatre

“Tales From The Void”, October 31st at The Armouries

“Black Christmas”, October 31st at The Capitol Theatre

“Kryptic”, November 2nd at The Armouries

Click here for all of your Windsor International Film Festival details!

Scarehouse Windsor is back for another season, and it’s more haunting than ever! Take part in 5 different unique and chilling experiences during your visit. Better yet, enjoy a 90 minute VIP themed immersive dining experience + fast pass access to the haunted attractions! You and your friends will enjoy a gore-met four course dinner made by Nico Taverna and then venture through all 5 of Scarehouse’s attractions. Head to scarehousewindsor.com to view a full list of operating hours.

Enjoy an enchanting evening as Lot 10 Brewing Co. unleashes the spirits of flavor and mystery! Experience an exquisite dinner and séance hosted by psychic Ms. Barbara, currently featured in 2 of T&E’s paranormal shows, Haunted Hospitals and My Haunted Hometown. Dinner includes Chicken, Penne, House salad, buns and dessert. $100/per person. Spirits & Flavors Await at Lot 10 Brewing Company! This special event takes place Friday October 18th from 6pm to 10pm. Limited availability – tickets must be purchased in advance, 19+ only.

Embark on a sunset cruise with a spooky flare. DJ Chino will be mixing the beats to make this Ghost Ship event extra ghostly! Come dressed to enter the costume contest. Lucky 1st place winner will receive 2 Sunset passes-valued at $110. Runner up will receive 2 Sightseeing passes-values at $90. Drink specials & small plates available to purchase. Get your tickets today for the ghost ship cruise taking place Saturday October 19th from 7pm to 10pm.

Be ready for an oddities bazaar market, live music, costume contests (children, pets, and adults), the famous ghost walks, kids’ ghost tours, a Halloween dance party, a haunted pub crawl, ghost stories, and more in the regions most haunted neighborhood Sandwich Town! Nightmare in Sandwich Town takes place October 25th at 4pm to October 27th at 10pm. Click here for full event details.

Enjoy a day of Halloween family fun at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards’ annual Halloween Hallows event taking place Sunday October 27th from 11am to 4pm. Admission is a gently-used coat donation to help support families in need. Enjoy crafts for little ghouls, wagon rides through the vineyard, hot chocolate, scavenger hunt for hidden treasures, food & drink available for purchase plus surprises around every corner! Don’t forget to wear your costume!

For the grown ups: Join Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards for a night of wonder on Friday October 25th for “Beyond The Grave With Medium Bella Cacilhas“. Indulge in a 3-course menu starting at 6:45pm, followed by a mesmerizing and laughter-filled journey into the spirit world with Bella. Limited tickets are available, secure yours before it’s too late!

BONUS BOO’s:

Looking for even more tricks & treats??

LaSalle Truck or Treat takes place Saturday October 26th from 12pm to 4pm at the Vollmer Recreation Complex. Bring your little costumed characters to the 5th Annual Truck or Treat event. Families are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and come out to see an exciting lineup of unique vehicles including emergency, construction, farm vehicles, trucks and more and collect some goodies along the way!

takes place Saturday October 26th from 12pm to 4pm at the Vollmer Recreation Complex. Bring your little costumed characters to the 5th Annual Truck or Treat event. Families are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and come out to see an exciting lineup of unique vehicles including emergency, construction, farm vehicles, trucks and more and collect some goodies along the way! All Hallows Eve Candle Lit Tours at Park House Museum will take place on select dates throughout October. Experience the Park House at Halloween, learn about past traditions, discover the customs of Victorian mourning and more in this immersive night time experience.

will take place on select dates throughout October. Experience the Park House at Halloween, learn about past traditions, discover the customs of Victorian mourning and more in this immersive night time experience. Nothing says Halloween quite like a good old fashioned Ghost Story. Register today for your FREE digital CROSSROADS pass to explore sites of historical interest in Windsor Essex. For a limited time we’ve included authentic ghost stories to add some goosebumps to your exploration! Read the ghost stories and then explore their locations in person!

For the most up-to-date Halloween happenings use our Halloween Event Guide and check back often, you’re sure to be in for a terrifyingly ghoulish time!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.