No Time? No Problem! Quick and Thoughtful Last Minute Christmas Gifts

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

We’ve all been there—the holidays are around the corner, and somehow, there’s still a name or two on your gift list without a present in sight. Whether it’s a busy schedule, a forgotten relative, or the dreaded indecision, finding the perfect gift at the last minute can feel like a daunting task. But don’t worry! With a little creativity and guidance, you can still wow your loved ones with gifts they’ll cherish. Whether it’s a unique experience, a personalized touch, or a crowd-pleasing classic, we’ve got you covered with quick and easy ideas that will make it look like you’ve been planning for weeks. Let’s turn that holiday hustle into hassle-free gifting magic!

Chance Coffee

Chance coffee is a specialty coffee roaster and coffee shop focused on ethically sourcing stellar coffees from smallholder farms worldwide. Pick up a bag of coffee or tea for the caffeine lover in your life!

Chrysler Theatre

No matter your loved one’s interests, the Chrysler Theatre has a show to tickle everyone’s fancy! From comedy shows to ballet, kids theatre to an Eagles tribute show. Tickets for a night out is the perfect last minute gift to slip in to their stocking or envelope!

Little Foot Foods

Nothing says you care quite like delicious food! Pick up Little Foot Foods pierogi’s and give the gift of comfort food! Pick up a bag or 2 of frozen pierogi plus favourites like cabbage rolls, lasagna, shepherd’s pie and much more! Offering free pick-up and delivery in Windsor Essex plus available at over fifty local retail locations.

Sandwich Brewing Company

For the brew lover in your life pick up a can (or 6!) from Sandwich Brewing Company where their love of old buildings is eclipsed only by their love of exceptional beer. Take it a step further a purchase a Flight Log for the Barrels Bottles and Brews Trail with 3 options to choose from – 1 day, 1 week or 1 year – your brew loving bestie will be raising a glass to you!

Macro Foods

We’re back to food. You just can’t go wrong with giving the gift of great eats. Give the gift of health and convenience with a gift card to Macro Foods. Macro Foods provides fresh healthy gourmet chef prepared meals to go! All you have to do is heat and eat. With three convenient locations in Windsor, LaSalle and Lakeshore they’re not only the perfect holiday gift but they tie-in nicely for New Year’s resolutions too!

Ocean Bottom Soap Company

Your one-stop shop for a gift anyone will be happy to receive. Makers of all natural handcrafted soaps, lip balms, lotion bars, deodorants, mix and max to create the perfect gift or pick up a ready-made gift set. You’ll be down your shopping faster than it takes to run a bath!

Pelee Island Winery

Stop in to Pelee Island Winery to pick up a bottle: red, white, rose and sparkling, there is something for every taste! Keep in mind the last day for shipping before the holidays will be Friday December 20th. Shop their gift guide or create custom labels too!

Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop

For the nature and outdoor lover in your life stop in to Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop – pick up anything they might need to enjoy the great outdoors (including 200 models of binoculars and scopes to choose from!) plus kayaks, paddleboards, art, jewellery, decor and much more! Looking for a more of an experience? Gift a sunset paddle.

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Walk in to Whiskeyjack Boutique and you are sure to walk out with a stocking stuffer for everyone in your house! Whiskeyjack Boutique is a locally owned boutique shop in downtown Windsor Ontario that carries a thoughtfully-curated collection of 100% Canadian-made products from all over the country.

For more great gift ideas read the 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Gift Guide today!

