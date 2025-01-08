Guys’ Getaway: Whisky, Water, and Unforgettable Adventures

Guys’ Getaway: Whisky, Water, and Unforgettable Adventures

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Windsor Essex is one of my favorite places to visit and for folks in Eastern Michigan and North West Ohio it is literally just across the river. This seems like a relatively insignificant factor but the truth is Canada is a very different country that often shows us Americans how things might be if we chose different priorities.

For some reason, food just seems better on the other side of the border but that’s just one reason that I love traveling to Ontario.

On our recent guys trip tour of Windsor as well as greater Essex County, we had the opportunity to do more than eat and that’s a good thing because now I have a dozen more reasons to come back again soon!

Beer, Wine, and Whiskey!

For generations of Americans, Windsor has been synonymous with alcohol. During prohibition thirsty men (and likely many women too!) would cross the border to enjoy Canadian Club and other spirits produced here. The same was true when I was in college because Ontario’s legal drinking age is 19 (vs 21 in the United States).

This reputation for being a place to get your drink on cemented Windsor as a guys getaway destination but as an adult, I have been very pleased to explore the breweries and distilleries here including Walkerville Brewery and Chapter Two Brewing Company, as well as Banded Goose Brewing Co.

Though it isn’t a brewery, Cookie Bar is a must visit spot for guys that love craft beer and cookies. They have absolutely incredible Ontario beers on tap as well as in the refrigerator that you can enjoy while munching on some of the best cookies that I’ve ever had!

Last year we did a tour of J.P. Wiser’s Distillery, but unfortunately, those are no longer offered to the public. However, they do still offer periodic tasting events.

Don’t worry though, there’s plenty of opportunities to explore the area’s whiskey heritage! For instance, if you’re looking to build out a whiskey-themed boys trip then you’ll also want to stop by the Chimczuk Museum’s whiskey exhibit, check out one of the city’s bars that have a great whiskey cocktails such as Blind Owl and then can tour the Willistead Manor to get a taste of the opulence and wealth created by the distillery for Hiram Walker’s family.

While Canadian Club and J.P. Wiser are legendary brands known around the world, Wolfhead Distillery represents the next generation of Windsor’s whiskey innovators. They produce several award-winning spirits and offer a complete package, including great food, distillery tours, fun staff, and a full portfolio of fabulous spirits.

Plus, if straight whiskey isn’t your thing … they’ve got vodka, gin, and flavored whiskies including Apple Caramel, Coffee, and Cinnamon. Everything we had there was top-notch!

Over on the northwestern shores of Lake Erie they even have a pretty great wine region that is a hidden gem that anyone who loves Great Lakes Wine but is looking for something new to try needs to check out. You can also find wines from this area in some restaurants as well as in the duty free store on the Windsor side of the tunnel.

Food

Windsor’s food is incredible. From farm stands with meat and produce you can’t find in the United States to some of North America’s best Indian street food – this town is ready to satisfy the adventurous eater.

Windsor Style Pizza is defined by its cornmeal-dusted crust, canned mushrooms (so they don’t dry out when cooking), Galati Cheese Company cheese, and SHREDDED pepperoni so that the oil gets released right there into the pizza.

Here’s some of our favorite places for Windsor-style pizza (not in any particular ranking):

On the other hand, if you are just looking for a low-key guys getaway with some picky eaters, the bar food scene here is also very good. From nachos at Bull & Barrel downtown to The GOAT where we had some of the most meat-packed tacos ever, along with awesome wings.

Plus, you’re going to find even more great food that typically represents a classic “pub” menu with an international twist at most breweries as well.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a more upscale experience – Windsor has got that too. Republik Asian Eatery and Bar offers a pan-Asian menu with awesome views of the Detroit River and also over at Caesars Windsor, they have a Vegas-like assortment of eateries as well.

Finally, while I’m not usually up early enough to do breakfast, I’m glad I did on this trip as the creativity, flavor, and service at The Twisted Apron and Thyme Kitchen blew me away. Both are great brunch spots and while writing this I’m reliving the experience of their Lemon Ricotta Pancakes topped with a blueberry compote and chai cream cheese. Sooooo good!

Water Sports

I never really thought about the geography here until this particular trip but for guys looking for outdoor adventure out on the water, Southwestern Ontario is a pretty special place. For guys that love to fish you’ve got four individual bodies of water with their own unique species for anglers to chase.

Think of this – in one guys trip you can fish on Lake Erie, Lake St Clair, Detroit River, and even some smaller ponds and lakes inland as well!

For guys into boating the same holds true. Whether it’s grabbing a pontoon on Lake St Clair or taking a river cruise with Windsor Premier Cruises, the possibilities are endless.

We did an awesome sunset cruise with Windsor Premier Cruises last year, and it was a great way to see the area from a different perspective.

History and Culture

I’m a history nerd and so one of my favorite things to do on a guys trip is to explore car and aviation museums. On this trip we visited the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village where they do a great job of helping guests explore Canada’s (and indeed Ontario’s) role in building cars, motorcycles, engine technology and more.

Afterwards, we headed over to the Canadian Aviation Museum to learn more about a unique chapter in World War II aviation that as an American I had never been taught. Specifically, I never considered that during the war, Canada – as a safe place that was also relatively close to Europe – was home to aviation training schools for recruits drawn from all across the British Commonwealth.

Today, they have several completely operational vintage aircraft as well as a De Havilland Mosquito and an Avro Lancaster, a British four-engine heavy bomber that was rescued from a life being displayed on a pedestal as it slowly rotted away. Now, this incredible play is being restored bolt by bolt with the intention of one day bringing it back to taxiable condition.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for something a bit more “classy”, despite it being a relatively small city the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is top notch and we were treated to what was hands down the most enjoyable indoor orchestral concert that I’ve experienced in years. They offer a series of “onstage” performances where you are sitting there just feet away from the performers while you sip Ontario wines and enjoy slices of Windsor-style pizza.

Gambling and Gaming

Once again, Windsor hits well above its weight class with the Leamington Raceway about an hour away and Caesars Windsor casino right downtown offering a Vegas-style gaming experience including a full-service sportsbook and 24/7 sports betting kiosks as well as online gaming via your mobile phone.

Where To Stay

When it comes to planning your guys getaway accommodations, there’s a bunch of options here and which is best really comes down to what you have planned.

For instance, on this trip we stayed at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Windsor’s only all-suite hotel … making it a great option if you want to bring some of the party back to the room to do a movie marathon or plan your own whiskey tasting and pizza party night while still being able to walk to bars and restaurants downtown.

On the other hand, if your focus is on seeing some of the headlining entertainment and gaming action over at Caesars Windsor then they have a great property as well.

However, what I’m personally looking forward to doing next is gathering some of my buddies together to plan a trip back out to the Kingsville area where we stayed at The Grove Hotel so that we can explore the wineries, do some fishing, and maybe even take the ferry across to Pelee Island to do some hiking over there as well. Plus, their JOE Hot+Cold serves up some tasty coffee in the morning.

I honestly can’t say enough good things about the people we met here, the places we visited, the food we tasted, and just generally the hospitality we experienced here. Windsor Essex is special place and it’s perfect for a guys getaway!

Original Blog Written By James Hills @mantripping – follow along with more of James’ adventures at mantripping.com

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.