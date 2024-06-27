FREE Fun for Canada Day!

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Parades, Fireworks, Ice Cream — we’re here to celebrate all things Canada Day … and do it for FREE! Use our Canada Day Event Guide to make the most of Monday July 1st plus the weekend leading up!

PARADES

This year’s Windsor Canada Day Parade will head down Ouellette Avenue to Riverside Drive and then travel west on Riverside Drive to Caron. The beloved Canada Day tradition will feature floats, giant inflatables, marching bands, horses and the Giant Canadian Flag! The parade begins at 11am plus enjoy the Family Fan Zone with cupcakes, games, colouring and entertainment from 9:30am to 1pm.

MUSIC

Ring in Canada Day with the Canada Day concert at King’s Navy Yard Park: an evening of live music featuring talented local performers.

Dance the night away with musical entertainment at Kingsville’s Canada Day Celebrations in the sports fields of Kingsville Arena

The Municipality of Leamington brings country music legend Terri Clark to the SUNSET® Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park as part of the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series. The FREE concert begins at 6:30pm with Michelle Wright and Terri Clark will take the stage at 8:30pm.

FIREWORKS

Amherstburg: 10pm, after the concert at King’s Navy Yard Park

Kingsville: 10pm, launched from the Southwest Soccer Field, Kingsville Arena

Leamington: 10pm, fireworks over Lake Erie

PARKS CANADA – FORT MALDEN

Celebrate Canada’s 157th anniversary of Confederation with free admission to the Fort! Explore the open-air heritage demonstrations and enjoy family friendly activities!

One of the best ways to celebrate Canada Day…and summer in general is with ICE CREAM! Check out our Ten Hot Spots for Cool Treats in YQG blog and satisfy your summer cravings with a trip to the most delicious ice cream stops in town!

Use the Canada Day Event Guide for all of your July 1st planning and check our Events Calendar often for the hottest events all summer long!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.