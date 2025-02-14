Family Fun Awaits: The Ultimate Guide to Family Day in Windsor Essex

Family Fun Awaits: The Ultimate Guide to Family Day in Windsor Essex

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Spend quality time with your loved ones this Family Day in Windsor Essex! Whether you’re looking for exciting outdoor adventures, hands-on activities for the kids, or a relaxing way to unwind together, our region has something for everyone. From special events and interactive exhibits to cozy spots for a family meal, we’ve rounded up the best ways to make the most of the holiday. Get ready to create lasting memories and enjoy a fun-filled day with your family!

Use our Family Day Fun Guide to plan a day (or full weekend!) packed with adventures and memories.

Make a splash at Adventure Bay Family Water Park! Adventure Bay will be open on Family Day, Feb. 17, from 10am – 6pm with lots of fun stuff lined up for you. Youcan will be popping in to see everyone & don’t miss the draw for a Family Fun Pack of 4 tickets to Adventure Bay! The first 200 guests receive Adventure Bay swag. Adventure Bay is also open Saturday February 15th from 12pm to 4pm and Sunday February 16th from 10am to 6pm. Make waves & memories!

Head to Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens for a full weekend of family fun! The $40 Family of 4 Activity Deal is available February 14th to 17th and includes 4 Petting Farm Admissions, 4 Mini Golf Admissions and 4 Donuts. A crafter’s market will take place February 14th and 15th from 10am to 3pm featuring local businesses offering unique and thoughtfully crafted products from local makers. Head to the Petting Farm for 10 minute meet and greets and get up close and personal with animal friends! Daily, February 14th to 17th at 11:30am, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm.

Fish for free during Family Fishing Weekend! Family Day weekend marks the first of four times a year that Canadian residents can fish in Ontario for free. This means you do not need to buy a fishing license if you want to fish between February 15 & 17. For more information, please visit the free fishing page. Click here for our Windsor Essex Fishing Guide and where to find the best fishing holes in our region.

Family Day is a slam dunk with the Windsor Express! The Windsor Express will host a special event featuring an exciting matchup between the Windsor Express and the Pontiac Pharaohs. It’s the perfect way to spend your Family Day weekend! In celebration of the community, they are offering FREE bowl tickets to the Windsor-Essex community, so you and your family can enjoy the game together. Tickets are available in-person only at the WFCU Centre Box Office. Note: A limited number of tickets are available, with a maximum of 6 tickets per person. This family-friendly event will also feature exciting giveaways, fun activities, and a chance to engage with the Windsor-Essex community. It’s a perfect afternoon of basketball and entertainment for all ages!

The family that sports together stays together! Cheer on the Windsor Spitfires February 17 at 2:05pm for their annual “Family Day” in honor of our extended Spitfires families and yours. Receive a Windsor Spitfires branded gift courtesy of Vista Print while quantities last. GO SPITS GO!

Windsor is about to be hit with a wave of deliciousness at the brand-new S’mores & Cocoa Festival! Imagine gooey marshmallows, velvety chocolate, and the cozy comfort of hot cocoa – all coming together for the ultimate treat-your-taste-buds experience. We’re talking about a festival that’s not just about food; it’s a celebration of toasty moments and flavour explosions. So, grab your marshmallow-roasting stick and join us as we dive into a world where S’mores dreams come true, right here in Windsor! The event is free to attend and (if your furry friend is well behaved) pet friendly! The Smores & Cocoa Festival takes place at the WindsorEats Food Hall.

No matter how you choose to spend Family Day, Windsor Essex offers endless opportunities to connect, explore, and have fun together. Whether you’re splashing around at Adventure Bay, enjoying hands-on experiences at Colasanti’s, cheering on the Windsor Express, or casting a line during Family Fishing Weekend, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Make this Family Day one to remember by embracing all the exciting activities and events happening across the region. Start planning your perfect day now and create cherished memories with your loved ones! Remember to use our Family Day Guide as a resource for family activities and events happening throughout Windsor Essex.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.