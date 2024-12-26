Extend The Magic: Must-See & Must-Do In The New Year

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Who says the holidays have to end? In Windsor Essex, the festive fun continues with exciting ways to make the most of winter. Gather the family for unforgettable adventures at local attractions, from interactive exhibits to outdoor fun. Thrill-seekers can dive into exhilarating sports experiences, while entertainment lovers won’t want to miss the must-see shows lighting up the region. Whether you’re looking to create more memories with the kids or simply keep the holiday magic alive, Windsor Essex has everything you need to turn this season into a winter wonderland of fun!

New Year’s Eve Guide

Ring in the New Year in style with our ultimate New Year’s Eve Guide! Whether you’re planning a glamorous night out, a cozy family celebration, or a fun-filled evening with friends, we’ve got something for everyone. Our New Year’s Eve Guide is your go-to resource for celebrating the end of the year and welcoming 2025 in the best way possible.

Holiday Lights Pass

It’s your last chance to shine with the final weekend for the region’s Light Festivals and the final weekend for the Holiday Lights Pass! With the last weekend upon us, it’s time to check in at participating locations, soak in the holiday glow, and make even more cherished memories. Plus, every check-in gets you closer to winning incredible prizes, and you can boost your chances by submitting your festive photos. Our Holiday Lights Pass will guide you to the three remaining holiday light festivals of the season, including:

Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival – open now through January 5th

LaSalle Holiday Lights – open now through January 5th

Bright Lights Windsor – open now through January 7th

Using it also gives you the chance to WIN while doing so! Just use the pass and check-in all season as you explore, and you could WIN* our grand prize draw – a $500 Devonshire Mall shopping spree!

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is serving up a splashing good time throughout winter break. Slide into the fun until January 5th with the park open daily from 10am to 6pm. The park will be closed December 25th, 26th and January 1st. Featuring 10 water slides including the Master Blaster and Python, FlowRider surf simulator, wave pool, activity pool, Tot Loch slides for younger visitors, lazy river inner-tube ride, Cannon Cove dry play area for ages 3-12 and much more! If you’re looking for a good time, chart a course to Adventure Bay!

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Colasanti’s is a tropical wonderland destination for the whole family. With 3.5 acres of family fun like cacti, succulents, exotic and tropical plants, a petting zoo, indoor 18 hole mini golf, arcade games, and unique home décor pieces. Colasanti’s Restaurant specializes in their famous “Broasted Chicken,” pizza, apple cider, hot homemade donuts and butter fudge. Free site admission and parking. All activities are fee based.

Essex Region Conservation Authority Parks and Trails

Bundle up and breathe in the fresh air. Welcome a New Year while embracing the great outdoors. Head to any of the 17 conservation areas, including Holiday Beach, John R. Park Homestead, Hillman Marsh, and nearly 100km of Greenway trails. Click here to start exploring the greenways, woodlands and wetlands throughout the region.

Lanspeary Ice Rink

Lace up your skates and bring the whole family out to enjoy FREE outdoor skating at Lanspeary Ice Rink. The City of Windsor is offering extended hours of operation for the rink throughout the week of December 26, 2024, to January 5th, 2025 open 8am to 11pm daily, closing at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum will be offering tons of great family-friendly activities during the holidays, including a special scavenger hunt and holiday-themed crafts in the Children’s Gallery. Regular admission rates apply. Don’t forget to stop by the François Baby House (254 Pitt Street West) for an animal mini-figure (Lego) scavenger hunt. Free admission.

Windsor Spitfires

Cheer on the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre as they host several games in January PLUS their annual New Year’s Eve game verse the Flint Firebirds. Click here for dates and times for all upcoming games.

Windsor Express

The Windsor Express are back in action at the WFCU Centre all winter long including December 29th vs the Glass City Wranglers and Friday January 3rd against the KW Titans! Click here for dates and times for all upcoming games.

Shows At The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

The Colosseum is rocking into the New Year with a full slate of performers set to take the stage! Walk Off The Earth kicks things off on January 3rd and you won’t want to miss Blue Rodeo, KC & The Sunshine Band and so many more!

Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Music flows throughout the month of January and beyond at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor with performances like the Legend of Orpheus and the always popular Family Concerts beginning January 18th. Click here for a full list of performances.

However you choose to start 2025 head to visitwindsoressex.com to use our programs like Barrels Bottles and Brews and Follow the Flavours to help you plan fun nights out. Use Eyes on Art and CROSSROADS to explore new locations and hidden gems. Get great ideas and look ahead to the warm summer months – they’ll be here before you know it!

