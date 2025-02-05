Examples of Lawyer Websites In Windsor

As we roll into the midway point of the 2020’s, it’s safe to say that it’s virtually impossible for a law firm to be successful without some type of online presence. The first thing anyone does when they’re in need of a lawyer is hop on a search engine (usually Google) and type (or say) the kind of lawyer they require.

Since starting my business in 2017, I’ve worked with several Windsor lawyers on both their website and digital marketing efforts to help increase their reach, brand awareness and overall online presence. As my 8 years in business approaches, I thought it might be a good time to look back at a few of the law firm websites I’ve developed.

Castagna Law (Completed October 2024)

Castagna Law is a personal injury lawyer in Windsor who provides clients the guidance they need after an auto accident, slip & fall or disability appeals. With personal injury law being one of the most competitive types of law in the city, it was important that we placed a large focus on making it easy (and fast) for potential clients to get in touch. One way we did this was to add a contact form on the homepage of the website directly above the fold. We also ensured each practice page included a “Book a Consultation” button and that the phone number was placed prominently at the top of the page as the user scrolls.

Grassi Law Professional Corp (Completed May 2022)

One of my favourite aspects of what I do is being able to collaborate with other creatives on projects. That’s exactly what happened with Grassi Law Professional Corp. I partnered with the fine folks at Alchemy Creative Studios to put together a modern, elegant and concise website. Alchemy handled refreshing the logo and high-resolution photography and I took care of the development using the open-source CMS I use for nearly all my website, WordPress.

Frank Retar Law (Completed July 2021)

Criminal lawyer Frank Retar has over 20 years experience providing residents of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent defence when they’ve been accused of a crime. An important aspect of this website was ensuring that visitors understood their charges, their rights and the next steps they should take when hiring a lawyer. This was managed by including a Practice Area section as well as an FAQ both found in the main navigation of the website.

Fernandes Law (Completed February 2021)

When Maria and the team at Fernandes Law Office P.C. first reached out to discuss their digital marketing with me in late 2020, their primary source of generating leads were old school outlets like the YellowPages. Given the competitiveness of immigration and family law searches in Windsor, we decided that the best approach would be a new website that quickly funneled users into the law practice they required. We then launched an aggressive search engine optimization and Google Ads campaign which helped Fernandes Law reach the top of Google searches for a number of their targeted key terms.

