Celebrating 10 Years Of Excellence: Meet The Best Of Windsor Essex 2025!

Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Meet the Best of Windsor Essex 2025!

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Windsor Essex is filled with incredible people, places, and experiences, and for 10 years, the Best of Windsor Essex Awards have celebrated the very best our region has to offer. The 10th Annual Best of Windsor Essex Award winners have been announced, and you can explore all the winners and finalists at bestofwindsoressex.ca. Keep reading for a look at this year’s exciting categories, long-standing fan favorites, and some of the most unique and must-visit spots in the region!

The Best of the Best

A huge congratulations to the outstanding winners who have earned the title of Best of Windsor Essex for all 10 years of the awards! Your dedication, passion, and excellence have made you true community favorites, standing the test of time as the very best our region has to offer. From must-visit attractions to unbeatable dining spots and cherished local gems, you continue to set the standard for excellence in Windsor Essex. Thank you for making our region shine year after year—you are the best of the best!

Congratulations to:

A special shout out to our multi year winners too! These winners are repeat offenders in the best way possible!

CREATE YOUR OWN BUCKET LIST

Looking for the ultimate way to experience Windsor Essex? Use the Best of Windsor Essex Awards as your personal bucket list to discover the region’s top dining, attractions, and hidden gems—as voted by locals! Whether you’re craving the best pizza, planning a family adventure, or searching for the perfect staycation spot, these award-winning businesses and experiences guarantee an unforgettable time. Start checking off your list and see why these winners are truly the best of the best!

https://www.instagram.com/artwindsoressex/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=85244143-945e-40b6-912e-96e4b470d426

Have you visited the Best Art Gallery or Art Space – Art Windsor Essex? How about grabbing a bite and and a pint with some friends at The Loose Goose RestoPub & Lounge? Now is the perfect time to plan an afternoon spent on the Best Patio at Oxley Estate Winery and how long has it been since you’ve taken in the Best County Photo Op and snapped a selfie at Point Pelee National Park Tip? Stroll along the Best Trail – Ganatchio Trail and pick up a tasty treat at Iron Kettle Commissary, winner of Best Bakery & Baked Goods. Peruse our list of winners (and finalists) and start checking off the places that are new to you or that you haven’t visited for a while. Head out and see what all of the fuss is about!

BUILD YOUR STAYCATION ITINERARY

Turn your next staycation into an unforgettable adventure with the Best of Windsor Essex Awards! From top-rated restaurants and cozy stays to must-visit attractions and hidden gems, this list has everything you need to explore like a local. Plan your perfect getaway without leaving the region and experience the very best Windsor Essex has to offer!

Plan a night or two away from home at our Best Unique Stay – The Grove Hotel in Kingsville or The Grove Motel in Colchester. Make it a beach vacation and relax at Colchester Beach & Harbour and have a pizza picnic with Best Pizza Pie winner OG Pizza! Shop til you drop in Amherstburg, winner of Best Shopping District and stroll through Kings Navy Yard Park winner of Best Park or Garden.

Stick with the relaxation vibes and indulge in the Best Spa or Wellness Resort at Estate of Health in Kingsville. For day two start your morning off with a round of golf at Kingsville Golf & Country Club, winner of Best Golf Course. Grab dinner at El Diablo, Best Diverse Eats or bite into the Best Fried Chicken Sandwich at The Grove Brewing Co. Don’t miss a wine tasting and tour at Pelee Island Winery.

For a Windsor-based staycation start your Friday night at Best Attraction – Gaming and try your luck at Caesars Windsor. You’ll only be steps from the gaming floor to spend the night in the comfort of the Best Hotel winner Caesars Windsor. Start your Saturday morning off at the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market (Best Farmers Market or Shop) then head to Walkerville for some retail therapy at Urban Art Market (Best Locally Made Store) and a stroll through the Best Attraction – Historical — Willistead Manor. Pick up a nourishing bite to eat at Taloola Cafe, Best Plant Based Eatery. Don’t forget to grab you Best City Photo Op at Dieppe Gardens & Windsor Waterfront.

NEED A FRESH IDEA ON WHERE TO EAT TONIGHT – head to our best restaruarants for these top picks

Not sure where to eat? Let the Best of Windsor Essex Awards be your guide! Whether you’re craving a cozy café, the perfect date-night spot, or the best chicken wings, our winners and finalists have been chosen by the people who know best—locals! Explore the top dining destinations and discover your next favourite meal today.

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING NEW AND UNIQUE

Looking for unforgettable experiences in Windsor Essex? The Best of Windsor Essex Awards showcase the most unique and engaging attractions in the region, from thrilling outdoor adventures to hands-on cultural experiences. Whether you want to explore scenic parks, step back in time at historic sites, or try something new and exciting, our winners and finalists highlight the must-visit spots. Start planning your next adventure today!

Book your ferry ride and plan a day (or two!) on Pelee Island. Be sure to visit the best Pelee Island Photo Op, the Pelee Island Lighthouse. Grab your besties and plan a day to spend at Anna’s Home, Garden and Wellness participating in one of their events or workshops. Make something unique to display at home and do a little shopping while you’re at it! Windsor Eats has something for everyone with drink specials and events (think cocktail lessons and sausage making) plus margarita flights and food trucks to sample! Spend summer weekends strolling the street of Amherstburg at Amherstburg Open Air Weekends. The weekly events run from Friday at 3pm until Sunday at 8pm in the downtown core of Amherstburg. Find everything you need in the Open Air streets from craft beer, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods to ice cream, satisfy your long awaited craving for delicious drinks and desserts from your favorite Amherstburg eateries. Shop Amherstburg’s amazing local businesses for clothes, accessories, home decor, jewelry, shoes, candles, classic and new author books and more!

KIDS BORED? – look no further than best family attractions

Looking for fun-filled activities for the whole family? The Best of Windsor Essex Awards highlight top kid-friendly attractions, from exciting indoor play zones to interactive museums and outdoor adventures. Whether you’re planning a weekend outing or a full day of family fun, our winners and finalists offer the best spots to keep little ones entertained. Explore the list and create unforgettable family memories in Windsor Essex!

In need of a few more ideas? Head to Urban Surf Co. (Best on the Water Activity) and spend the day paddling! Looking for the Best Picnic Spot in Windsor Essex? Pack up the car and head to Point Pelee National Park. Explore the trails, enjoy the beaches and embrace nature! After a full day of activities you need a meal worth of a full belly: Mamo Burger Bar – winner of Best Burger Joint is sure to be a winner in everyone’s appetites! Of course, we can’t forget dessert! A true Essex County classic: Dairy Freez, Best Ice Cream Parlour takes the cake — er, cone, hands down!

For cherished holiday traditions we recommend our Best Parade: The Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade and of course, Bright Lights Windsor.

Support Local

Support local and celebrate the best of Windsor Essex! The Best of Windsor Essex Awards showcase the top places to dine, shop, and explore—chosen by locals. By visiting these winning businesses, leaving reviews, and sharing your experiences, you help strengthen our community and highlight the amazing talent and offerings in our region. Show your love for local and start exploring today!

Head to bestofwindsoressex.ca for a full list of past and present winners and finalists and make this your BEST year yet!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.