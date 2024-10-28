Can’t Miss Wineries And Restaurants

Wineries And Restaurants You Have To Visit

Original blog by Goat Roti

Wineries And Restaurants You Have To Visit Next Time You’re in Windsor & Essex County

Heads up folks, did you know that there are many award-winning wineries in Essex County near Windsor, Ontario?

Ask almost anyone about the wine industry in Southern Ontario and most people would mention the Niagara region, but I’m here to introduce you to six wineries in Essex County that you need to visit. Not only is Essex County known for their wineries, visitors can also find a vibrant food scene and meet some amazing people who are working hard to put their businesses, and the region, on the map.

A road trip to Windsor and Essex County is the best way to experience the region.

The wineries in Essex County come in all sizes, from small and family-owned, to those that use grapes from contracted farms, to those that are much bigger and more well-known.

But visitors to Essex County can’t survive on wine alone, so along with the wineries, I’m here to also introduce you to some restaurants and people involved in the agri-tourism industry.

Unique Features Of Lake Erie North Shore

The Lake Erie North shore is home to many of the wineries that we visited and there are some unique features that help it to produce many award-winning wines.

Lake Erie is the shallowest and warmest of the Great Lakes, and its North shore is Canada’s warmest wine-growing region. The warm winds that come off this lake help maintain the temperatures that vines love. This area actually shares the same latitude as those in Northern California, and wine regions in France, Spain, and other Mediterranean countries!

Being this far south means that they receive the most hours of sunlight, the warmest temperatures, and the longest growing season of any other region in the country. This results in wines with a higher sugar content and lower acidity levels.

How To Get To Windsor Essex County

Before enjoying the wineries, you’ll have to get there first. The city of Windsor is located in southwestern Ontario and right across the river from Detroit. Essex County is on the southern and eastern sides of Windsor, while the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair are found on the western and northern sides of the city.

Essex county itself is made up of seven municipalities: Lakeshore, LaSalle, Leamington, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, Kingsville, Essex.

It takes about three and a half hours to drive from Toronto to Windsor via the 401. If you’re not in the mood to brave the 401, you can take a four hour, non-stop, train ride from Toronto. For those who prefer to fly (I think that’s most of us) you can fly into Windsor International Airport on most Canadian airlines.

6 Must-Visit Wineries In and Around Essex County

The location and weather make the soil in this region very fertile, so you can understand why wineries and agriculture are such big industries here.

Vivace Estate Winery

5141 Concession Rd 5 N, Amherstburg

Vivace Estate Winery is known for having one of the oldest vineyards in the region, with many of their vines having been producing grapes since the 80’s. In its former life it was known as the D’Angelo Winery, owned by well-known winemaker Sal D’Angelo. Sal eventually sold the winery and Vivace Estate Winery opened its doors in 2017.

Vivace Estate Winery is a popular Windsor Essex winery located on the Lake Erie North Shore. As you drive by on Concession Road 5 you’ll notice a red barn with a very nice-sized patio. Inside the barn is where owner and winemaker Jean Qian creates her wines. Since purchasing the property she has been creating a variety of red, white, and sweet/dessert wines.

We had a tasting that included a number of their wines. I enjoyed their reds, especially the Old Vines Baco Foch which gave off aromas of blackberries and dark cherry and flavours of cranberries and plums.

We also tried their Vidal Icewine which turned out to be a sugar bomb! Most of the ice wines I’ve had in the past have been from wineries in the Niagara region and while they were sweet they weren’t nearly as sweet as this one, which comes in at a whopping 280g/l! If you have a sweet tooth you’ll definitely enjoy this one.

Erie Shore Vineyard

410 County 50 Road W, Harrow, ON

Erie Shore Vineyard is a multi award-winning, family-run winery in Harrow, a small community in Essex County. The winery was started by the husband and wife team of Harvey and Alma Hollingshead, who planted their first vines in 1997. In December of 2002 they opened up the winery to the public and were one of the first established wineries in the Lake Erie North Shore area. Nowadays they produce 2000 cases of wine per year from their 30-acre property.

We met up with Andrew Hollingshead, Harvey and Alma’s son and current winemaker, who joined his parents’ business back in 2018 after completing a certificate in Wine and Grape Technology at Brock University. Like many of the wineries in this region, Erie Shore Vineyard produces a variety of red wines and white wines. The Baco Noir is their most popular red while their Vidal is their most popular white.

Andrew walked us through a tasting in their modest tasting room and introduced me to their Zweigelt, a wine I’ve never had before. It’s a lighter red that reminded me of a Pinot Noir. Notes from the oak barrel it was aged in were clear but not overpowering at all. It’s definitely something I think I could enjoy during the summer months.

Colio Winery

1 Colio Dr, Harrow, ON

Colio Winery was established back in 1980, making it one of Ontario’s first wineries. Having been around for over 40 years it should come as no surprise that they’ve amassed over 500 awards from around the world.

The winery was born from the visions of three Italian bricklayers who wanted to create a world-class winery. As the first winery in the region to receive a wine-making license, it holds a significant place in Ontario viticulture history.

Today, winemaker Allison Christ is in charge of producing the wines at Colio Winery. They’re one of the province’s largest wineries and contain a number of popular brands in their portfolio, including the very popular Girls Night Out. Apart from wine, Colio also operates Thornbury Craft Co. Cider which they acquired back in 2016.

To service the demand for grapes for their huge lineup they often turn to growers from all over the province, including some located in Niagara On The Lake.

One of the wines that caught my eye was the Colio Estate Winery 2020 Meritage from the Small Lot Series. Since it’s part of the Small Lot Series it’s priced higher than many of their other wines. As they only produce a limited amount of this blend per year it was totally understandable why it wasn’t included in their tastings.

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards

1425 Iler Road, Harrow, ON

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards, not to be confused with an American winery with a very similar name, is situated on 70 acres in the Lake Erie North Shore area. The winery is owned by Tom and Katy O’Brien, who first purchased the land in the hopes of turning it into a crop farm, but fortunately for wine lovers like myself, they decided to switch to growing grapes instead and the rest, as they say, is history.

In his former life Tom was a partner at the international accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a far cry from his current position. On any given day you can find Tom in the vineyards or on a tractor somewhere on the property – he’s very much a hands-on owner!

Another big draw to Cooper’s Hawk Vineyard is their on-site restaurant, The Vines Restaurant. Headed by Chef Nicholas DeJonge, the light-filled 50-seat restaurant overlooks the vineyard and is open for lunch and dinner. They’re also quite busy with their event space, as Cooper’s Hawk Vineyard is a popular location for weddings and other events.

Like many of the wineries in the region their lineup is made up of a lovely lineup of reds and whites. Personally I would choose a red wine 95% of the time, but I did find myself enjoying their Riesling. I thought that this would be perfect for a warm summer evening and enjoyed with or without food.

Mastronardi Estate Winery

1193 Road 3 E, Kingsville, ON

Mastronardi Estate Winery is another family-run winery in Essex County. What sets this one apart from the others is that the 100-acre vineyard, planted over 25 years ago, is just a part of the Mastronardi operations, as they’re also known for producing a variety of greenhouse fresh produce.

Owned and operated by Rino Mastronardi since march 2024, the vineyard produces a lot of grapes and whatever isn’t used for their own wines are sold to other wine producers in the area.

The Mastronardi Estate Winery is also home to Vino Vista, their 500 seat, multi-functional event centre that’s very popular for weddings. Not only is the space itself available, but they also offer full wedding planning and design services.

Their European-style tasting room is open every day of the week and the staff who provide tastings are all very knowledgeable. I would suggest visiting on a weekday as the tasting room can get very busy with wedding parties and guests also coming in for a tasting. I did try a few of their wines and ended up purchasing a couple bottles of their Gewürztraminer.

Aleksander Estate Winery

1542 County Rd 34, Kingsville, ON

Aleksander Estate Winery is a small boutique-run winery located in Kingsville. The property was purchased by the late Aleksander Bemben back in 1998 and he planted his first vines a year later.

Today the winery is still owned by the Benben family and they continue to produce award-winning red and white wines. Their wines are very unique as they only use grapes grown on their property or in the nearby region. They’re also fortunate to have the vineyard situated on one of the highest points in Essex County.

One of the things I loved about this trip to Windsor Essex was the fact that I got to try wines that I’d never had before, and I did just that at Aleksander Estate. They grow Chamboursin grapes, which are grapes that produce medium-bodied wines. Because of the colour of the flesh, Chamboursin is often blended with other wines to improve the colour.

While the Chamboursin was interesting to taste, my preference for richer, heavier-bodied reds won out in the end and I decided to bring home a couple bottles of their excellent Merlot Cabernet Meritage.

Where To Eat While Exploring Windsor Essex

One cannot go to Windsor Essex and just focus on the wineries. The last time we were there we met some great people and ate in some interesting restaurants so I was excited to explore more of the food scene this time. The population in the city has been becoming more diverse over the past few years and this is reflected in the culinary scene.

Hot Tacos Restaurant

325 Ouellette Ave, Windsor, ON

This is the second location of Hot Tacos, the first being in Leamington, a large farming community about 50km away from downtown Windsor. Many of the farms here depend on Mexican migrant workers to work the farms, so you’ll find quite a few businesses in the area servicing the needs of these workers.

The downtown location opened just a few months ago on Ouellette Avenue, which many consider to be the city’s main street. The dining area of the restaurant itself is pretty big with lots of seating, and along the walls you’ll find works from quite a few local artists available for sale.

While the menu is centered around their delicious tacos, they also serve a variety of enchiladas and soups, as well as steak and seafood dishes. I opted for the octopus while my wife chose the lamb birria broth. The octopus was fork-tender and came with rice and salad. The lamb birria came loaded with tender shredded lamb, and a couple of squeezes of lime and some hot sauce made this an amazing dish. The service matched the food as it was top-notch!

Maiden Lane Wine & Cocktail Bar

494 Pelissier St, Windsor, ON

Just a few minutes walk from Hot Tacos one will find Maiden Lane Wine & Cocktail Bar. Owners Mark Dutka, a 3rd generation bartender, and Sarah Dewar, a sommelier with over 20 years experience, opened the cocktail bar back in June of 2019.

Like many restaurants they were forced to pivot during the pandemic. They went down to a skeleton staff and opened up a bottle shop. Today, the bottle shop still occupies the space at the front of the bar and visitors can choose to sit inside or relax on the patio. Their menu is made up of seasonal cocktails, wines, and small bites.

We sat at the bar where we could watch Bar Manager Mackenzie “Mac” Vetor in action. Mac has been at Maiden Lane since day one. I asked him to make me something that wasn’t on the menu and he whipped up a rum-based cocktail that was both potent and delicious. Next up was one called “Pigs Can Fly”, one of their most popular concoctions. It’s made with Dewar’s blended scotch, lemon juice, honey syrup, and garnished with a smoked cherry. It’s then smoked using maple wood chips.

River Room Restaurant

277 Riverside Dr W, Windsor, ON

River Room Restaurant is located on the second floor of the Double Tree Hilton Hotel. It’s Windsor’s newest Mediterranean restaurant and it offers up some stunning views of the city of Detroit right across the Detroit River.

While the menu is described as being Mediterranean-inspired, their dishes are made using as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible. It’s a very spacious restaurant with different sized rooms that can be opened up for dining or closed off for private functions. The decor is warm and inviting, and during the day the restaurant is flooded with sunshine that streams through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

We weren’t very hungry but the super friendly staff brought out a number of dishes to give us an overview of the menu. We started off with the Bacon-wrapped dates with goat cheese, then moved on to the Tuna Crudo which was seared tuna, pickled cucumber, fried capers, scallions, and garlic crostini. And finally, they brought out the braised Moroccan Lamb Shank.

We loved the tuna crudo as everything worked so well together. The fried capers were the perfect accompaniment as they added a little crisp and saltiness to each bite. The lamb shank was very tender but it was a little too salty for our taste.

Caffeine & Co.

238 Dalhousie St, Amherstburg, ON

About 30 minutes from downtown Windsor is the small, but historic, town of Amherstburg. The town is known for its beautiful public gardens as well as for being the home of Fort Malden. The fort was established by the British in 1795.

The town is also home to Caffeine & Co., a boutique Cafe housed in the 100-year-old Echo Building. The building was once slated for demolition but, thankfully, was saved and restored by owners Meaghen Boschin and Marianella Pacanins. Inside, the cafe is primarily white and black with gold chairs and details. If you ever hear of a restaurant being described as being Instagram-worthy, this is it.

Caffeine & Co. is opened for breakfast and lunch. For breakfast you’ll find bagel sandwiches, various waffles, and yogurt bowls, and the lunch offerings feature various sandwiches. Of course the stars of the show here are all of their pastries. From cookies to cupcakes to croissants, they’re all made in house and they’re all delicious.

Burger Sixty Seven

273 Dalhousie St, Amherstburg, ON

Just a couple minutes walk away, in another historic building on the town’s main street, is Burger Sixty Seven, a restaurant specializing in mouth-watering gourmet burgers. Earlier this year the restaurant moved into a building that once housed a long-running pub “up the street”.

After talking to him I realized that like many of the others we met during this visit, he’s a hands-on type of owner who does repairs and minor construction projects as needed.

David supports as many local producers as possible; his beef comes from local butchers and his produce from local farms, and if you’ve ever visited this part of the province you’ll know that there are many.

The burger patties themselves weigh in at a hefty 8oz and diners have the option of building their own burgers or choosing one from the extensive menu. They also offer chicken and vegetarian patties. David mentioned that his favorite was the Mushroom Swiss but their signature Amherstburger was the most popular. This 8 oz patty is served on a brioche bun and topped with mozzarella, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, fried jalapenos, caramelized onions, and sweet BBQ sauce.

Antonino’s Original Pizza

4350 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON

Have you ever tried Windsor-style pizza? Well prior to this trip, neither had I. For those of you asking “What is a Windsor-style pizza?”, here’s a brief description. The details of where/who first came up with this pizza is a bit muddled but most agree that Volcano Pizzeria was the first pizza shop to make it popular.

It takes a few key elements for a pizza to be considered a Windsor-style pizza. First of all, the dough has to contain some corn meal and be baked on a layer of corn meal which results in a crispy base that’s a little thicker than a New York style pizza. It has to have pepperoni, but the pepperoni has to be sliced up/shredded into strips to ensure even distribution. The cheese, a high-fat mozzarella, has to come from Galati Cheese Company, a local family-run business that has been operating in Windsor for many years. And finally it must contain mushrooms, not fresh mushrooms, but rather canned ones. You can add whatever else you want but it has to contain those elements for it to be considered as a Windsor-style pizza.

I got my first taste of Windsor-style pizza from Antonino’s Original Pizza at their flagship location on Howard Avenue. The first Antonino’s was opened in 1999 by Joe Ciaravino, who named the restaurant after his dad Antonino Ciaravino. Many of the pizza restaurants around the city can trace their roots back to Antonino Ciaravino as he opened the first pizzeria in South Windsor back in 1959.

Joe’s flagship restaurant on Howard Avenue was opened in 2019 and currently runs a whopping six pizza ovens. I could see why because while we were there, there was a never-ending stream of customers coming in for take-out. Almost everything made at Antonino’s comes from an old family recipe. For example, Joe found the recipe for his sauce in an old notebook written out by his mom. But, the measurements were based on plastic spoons and cups that were used back in the day, not actual measuring utensils. Luckily his mom, who never throws anything away, had some of those spoons and cups in an old suitcase and they were able to eventually re-create his dad’s sauce.

The Grove Brewing Company

86 Wigle Ave Unit 1, Kingsville, ON

It seems like almost every winery or brewery in Windsor Essex has won multiple awards, which speaks to the quality of products being produced in this part of the province. The Grove Brewing Company is no exception, and is located about 40 minutes away from Windsor. This craft brewery is known for its beers that pay homage to Essex County.

Even from the outside, their commitment to Essex County is evident. A massive mural across the front of the building from street artist DERKZ showcases characters each highlighting a unique historical story about Kingsville.

As you walk in the space opens up to a very sizable dining area encircling a bar. Behind the seating/bar area the brewing tanks are visible so you can see where your beer came from. There’s also a temperature controlled room where customers can walk in and pick up their favorite beers to go.

Their dinner menu consists of a variety of pizzas, burgers, salad bowls, and more elevated dishes like truffle parm tortellini, steak and mushroom pie, and one of the best salmon dishes I’ve had in a restaurant in a very long time. The fish was cooked on a cedar plank giving it a subtle smoky flavour. I’d highly recommend this.

Joe. Hot + Cold Coffee

12 Main St. E, Kingsville, ON

This hip coffee shop is one of the newer ones in town and is located right next door to the Grove Hotel. Both the coffee shop and the Grove Hotel share a very eclectic decor.

Diners can stop in for breakfast and coffee, lunchtime sandwiches, or an evening glass, or two, of wine. We stopped in for breakfast before hitting the road and I opted for the Joe Cado Toast which was sliced avocado and a hard boiled egg on multigrain bread. The perfect fuel for a long drive.

The Iron Kettle Commissary

6305 Main St, Comber, ON

If you know me you know that the way to my heart is a good sourdough and a flaky croissant. I was a very happy boy as I was able to get both from The Iron Kettle Commissary. This restaurant is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates locally crafted, and high-quality food.

Owned by husband-and-wife team Benjamin and Ginette Leblanc-Beaudoin, the commissary is known for using locally sourced ingredients to create simple, delicious meals. Benjamin brings his chef experiences to the kitchen, and ensures that each dish reflects the region’s rich agricultural offerings. Walk in at any time of the day and you’re bound to find locals and visitors alike enjoying a cup of coffee, a sandwich, or a rich pastry.

Where To Stay When Visiting Windsor Essex

Visitors to Windsor Essex County have quite a number of options available to them. From well known hotel chains to independently owned boutique hotels. Depending on what your plans are you can either choose a downtown hotel, or find one in the nearby towns to serve as your base while you explore.

Holiday Inn Express Windsor Waterfront

33 Riverside Dr E, Windsor, ON

The Holiday Inn Express is located right on the Windsor riverfront and could be a great base for your explorations. The hotel is clean, offers free breakfast with each stay, has free parking, has a pool on-site, and best of all, has incredible views of the Detroit skyline across the river.

We were blown away when we walked in and saw that view. The location was central to everything so after we dropped off our bags we headed out for a long walk along the waterfront.

The Grove Hotel

12 Main St E, Kingsville, ON

The Grove Hotel is a boutique hotel in the lovely town of Kingsville, about 45 minutes from downtown Windsor.

Looking at the hotel from the outside you wouldn’t expect the eclectic decor that awaits you on the inside. Just off the lobby you’ll find a beautifully decorated sitting room with a wall of, for lack of a better word, funky framed pieces of art. Visitors will also find colourful couches and free coffee. On the wall opposite the art pieces there are photos of all the celebrities that have stayed at the hotel since they opened their doors in 2016. It’s definitely a vibe that continues on throughout the hotel.

Every door of the hotel is decorated with a different mural so if you forget your room number you can easily find it by just remembering your door.

We stayed in Room 14. I got a bit worried when I heard that it’s on the third floor but there was an elevator to get us there. Like the doors, each room is uniquely decorated. Ours had a bicycle theme and a very comfortable king size bed.

One thing to keep in mind is that unless you’re able to get a room at the front of the building with a balcony, most rooms do not come with a view. Ours looked out over the tops of the nearby buildings and we were treated to a beautiful sunrise the next morning.

If you’re like me, Windsor would not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a weekend getaway, but our two trips here definitely changed my opinion. There’s plenty to enjoy here for food lovers and wine connoisseurs alike, and the passion that the Windsor-Essex locals have for their region, produce, and products will definitely keep you coming back for more!

For more information on EPIC Wineries head to visitwindsoressex.com/wine and for delicious dining options head to followtheflavours.ca

Original Blog by Goat Roti

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.