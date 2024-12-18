Big Joy In Small Packages: Must-Have Stocking Stuffers

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Stocking Stuffers can be fun to shop for and to receive. You can be frantically trying to stuff those stockings at the last minute or maybe yours are filled to the brim weeks before the big guy arrives. Do you wrap each gift in the stocking? Or is it a free for all? Are your stockings hung by the chimney with care?

However you stuff your stockings we’ve put together a list of the best gifts that come in small packages:

Aloraflora Jewelry

AloraFlora Jewelry was created to provide affordable, simple yet elegant jewelry for every woman. Whether it’s a regular day chasing dreams or the most special of occasions. Aloraflora jewelry is quality-made, innovative, and driven to be the choice for ladies who want their jewelry to match their personality : confident, elegant, and beautiful – everyday. For an extra special gift – pick up a gift card for a permanent bracelet.

Berryline Candles

Handcrafted, eco-friendly candles made from organic coconut wax and designed to elevate the home ambiance and serve as thoughtful gifts. Berryline candles strives for quality, focusing on safer, cleaner, and longer product burn times. These perfectly packaged candles with fit nicely in any stocking and be a warmly welcomed gift!

Bronze Pigeon

Bronze Pigeon sells minimalist, high quality jewelry. All of their pieces are made of 925 sterling silver and stainless steel, nickel free and hypoallergenic. Beautifully packaged, these gifts will be a welcome site to pull out of any stocking!

Chance Coffee

Chance coffee is a specialty coffee roaster and coffee shop focused on ethically sourcing stellar coffees from smallholder farms worldwide. Pick up a bag of coffee or tea for the caffeine lover in your life!

Halo Heats

Spice things up a bit with Halo Heats! A spicy condiment company, creating delicious, unique flavours made from whole foods with no additives or preservatives. Vegan, no sugar added and gluten free. Produced right here in Windsor.

Hawksview Honey

The smallest gifts are extra sweet and Hawksview Honey is no different! Hawksview is a natural farm raising bees to produce pure natural, raw honey in Harrow. Items include honey, creamed honey, honey butter, chocolate honey, lemon turmeric honey, lemon honey, garlic honey and honeycomb (when available).

Iris & Marnie

Handmade in Windsor, ON, IRIS & MARNIE features unique small batch, handcrafted jewellery and everyone loves a little jewellery in their stocking! With attention to detail and a love of experimenting with colour, the Iris & Marnie collection features handcrafted clay and metal jewellery elements that pay homage to the colourful films of the 1960’s.

J-Go Learn Inc.

This one’s for the kids! Move over candy and toys – we’re bringing the love of learning to their stockings with J-Go Learn SUMthings Right addition and subtraction cards that make sense! Making math fun for grade school (starting at JK), Grade 7+ and Grade 9+ with their innovative card decks offering fun and easy math games to teach addition, subtraction, integers and algebra.

Jennie B Designs

For the fashion lover in your life, one can always use a versatile scrunchie! These luxury hair accessories are made to last. Get a few different colours to match every outfit and occasion!

Lot 10 Brewing Company

For the brew lover: slip a can or two from Lot 10 Brewing Company in their stocking. No one will turn down a gift certificate too! Lot 10 Brewing Company is a small town microbrewery located in the heart of historic Amherstburg. Their taps include traditional and seasonal beers, beers with a “twist” and beer-inspired cocktails like the small batch Captain Nutr Butter. This chocolate peanut butter stout is MUST TRY.

November’s Eve

Stop in to November’s Eve to pick out the perfect stocking stuffer. The shop showcases over 20 local, Canadian and women-owned businesses. You’ll find unique and high quality gifts for the whole family!

Nuts 4 Dates

For a tasty treat to find in their stocking look no further than Nuts 4 Dates: Vegan and gluten free all natural date bites crafted from imported 100% all natural dates and high quality nuts and gluten free naturally sweetened cheesecakes.

Pawsitively A Dog Thing

Our favourite furry friends need stockings too! These all-Canadian treats are made from the best human grade ingredients, with no artificial flavours and no artificial ingredients. The treats are hand-rolled, cut and baked to perfection providing your pup with healthy all-natural treats. Many different varieties and a large selection of Wheat and Corn Free treats.

Soulegy

After the rush of the holidays a moment of relaxation and calm will be most-welcomed. Treat your special someone to a gift certificate to Soulegy. The store is a sanctuary of wellbeing treasures, carefully selected to compliment a journey towards a balanced and harmonious life.

Tiwil Naturals

Pick up a product from Tiwil Naturals – a perfect addition to any stocking. TIWIL Naturals is an all natural and handmade skin care company Offering a wide variety of skin care products for all genders and age groups. Every single product is curated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. All products are formulated and handcrafted in-house and all are made in small batches which makes each product look unique in its own way.

Walkerville Candles

Add a candle from Walkerville Candles to anyone’s stocking and they are sure to walk away with a grin! Walkerville Candles prides themselves in creating clean burning, soot free, tunnel-free candles! Their creative scents will make you smile.

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Walk in to Whiskeyjack Boutique and you are sure to walk out with a stocking stuffer for everyone in your house! Whiskeyjack Boutique is a locally owned boutique shop in downtown Windsor Ontario that carries a thoughtfully-curated collection of 100% Canadian-made products from all over the country.

For more great gift ideas read the 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Gift Guide today!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex.