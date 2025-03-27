CloudyNow
Best Catch: Walleye Fishing In The Detroit River

Thursday March 27th, 2025, 5:40pm

Best Catch: Walleye Fishing In The Detroit River | BlacktipH Fishing As A Kid Video Series

Original blog by Jake & Josh Jorgensen

Josh and Jake Jorgensen are the hosts of BlacktipH, the biggest fishing channel on Youtube, and born & raised in Lakeshore, Ontario.

Check out Part 3 of the Fishing As A Kid Video Series when Josh & Jake return home and showcase one of the best fishing spots in the WORLD.

Experience an epic fishing showdown on the Detroit River in Windsor, Ontario, as John Hoyer and Josh Jorgensen from BlacktipH go head-to-head in a thrilling challenge to land the biggest walleye! John brings cutting-edge technology to the water, using forward-facing sonar (Livescope), while Josh keeps it classic with old-school fishing techniques. Watch as tradition and innovation collide in this exciting battle, set against the stunning backdrop of one of Ontario’s premier fishing destinations. DYK the Detroit River is one of the best walleye fishing locations in the world.

John and Jake also make stops at Windsor-favourite Pita Mania and Canadian-classic Tim Horton’s to fuel their fishing!

To learn more about fishing in Windsor Essex you can cast over to www.visitwindsoressex.com/fish.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on FacebookTwitter, or Instagram.

