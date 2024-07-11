A Quick Weekend Getaway In Windsor Essex

Spend a Weekend in Windsor: A Quick Getaway from Toronto

Original blog by waddupcanada

Just an hour’s flight with Porter Airlines from Toronto, Windsor, Ontario, offers a delightful weekend escape in Ontario’s Southwest. We arrived at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and took the ferry to board our Porter Airlines flight. Porter’s signature in-flight service features complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of free premium snacks. Porter offers two-by-two cabin seating configuration on all flights, which means every Porter passenger enjoys more personal space with no middle seats! Our quick 1 hour flight flew by and we were landing in Windsor before we knew it!

Click here for more information on getting to Windsor Essex.

Known as the “Rose City,” Windsor is brimming with activities, beautiful parks, and delicious eateries. Here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of your weekend in Windsor:

Play Disc Golf at Lakewood Park

Start your day with a fun and engaging activity at Lakewood Park, home to an 18-hole disc golf course. This sport, a blend of traditional golf and frisbee, is suitable for all ages and skill levels. The park’s scenic setting, with its sandy beach providing full access to Lake St. Clair, makes it a perfect spot to enjoy both the game and the great outdoors. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner, the park offers a relaxed environment to enjoy some physical activity.

Private Boat Cruises with RAW Watersports

For a unique perspective of Windsor, consider renting a boat from RAW Watersports. A private boat cruise allows you to explore the waterways at your own pace, offering stunning views and a serene atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to relax on the water or have an adventure, these boat rentals provide an ideal opportunity to enjoy Windsor’s beautiful waterfront.

Visit Lee & Maria’s

No trip to Windsor would be complete without a visit to Lee and Maria’s Farm. This on-farm market is a treasure trove of fresh, locally grown produce. You can pick up a variety of fruits and vegetables straight from the farm, as well as other local products such as pickles, preserves, wheatgrass shots, and kombucha. The farm offers a genuine farm-to-table experience, giving you a taste of the region’s agricultural richness.

The Buzz About Pollinators Experience

If you’re a nature enthusiast, the Buzz About Pollinators Experience is a must-do. This educational tour at Walnut Grove BnB takes you through a 5-acre meadow where you can observe various pollinators at work. The owners provide insightful information about the importance of these creatures in our ecosystem. It’s a tranquil and enlightening experience that connects you with nature in a meaningful way.

Stroll Through Windsor Sculpture Park

As the day winds down, take a leisurely stroll through the Windsor Sculpture Park. This outdoor museum features an impressive collection of contemporary sculptures set against the backdrop of the Detroit skyline. It’s a perfect place for an after-dinner walk, allowing you to appreciate art and enjoy breathtaking views of the river and city lights.

Explore Ojibway Park

Ojibway Park is a haven for nature lovers. The park features a Nature Centre and several well-maintained, self-guiding trails that wind through 160 acres of diverse landscapes, including pin oak forests, savannas, ponds, and tallgrass prairies. It’s an excellent spot for birdwatching, hiking, and learning about local wildlife. The park’s educational exhibits and serene environment make it a great destination for families and nature enthusiasts alike.

Go Kayaking with Urban Surf Co

For those who enjoy water sports, renting a kayak is a fantastic way to explore Windsor’s waterways. Paddling through the serene surroundings allows you to experience the area’s natural beauty up close. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced kayaker, the calm waters provide a peaceful and enjoyable outing.

FOOD RECOMMENDATIONS

Taloola Café

Taloola Café is a cozy spot known for its great coffee and healthy, delicious meals. The café offers a welcoming atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy a variety of snacks and beverages. It’s an excellent place to start your day or take a break during your explorations.

The Naked Cup

For a hearty breakfast or brunch, The Naked Cup is a top choice. The café serves a range of breakfast items that are both satisfying and delicious, making it an ideal spot to fuel up before a day of activities.

Sandbar Waterfront Grill

Enjoy waterfront dining at Sandbar Waterfront Grill, where you can savor delicious seafood dishes while taking in stunning views of the water. The restaurant offers a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a leisurely meal.

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant

Experience Mediterranean cuisine in a historic train station setting at Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant. The unique ambiance and flavorful dishes make it a memorable dining experience.

Nooch

Nooch is a great option for those looking for plant-based meals. The restaurant offers a variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes that are both creative and delicious.

FRANK Brewing Co.

Relax with a craft beer and tasty pub fare at FRANK Brewing Co. The brewery offers a range of house-made beers and a menu of delicious comfort food, making it a perfect spot for casual dining.

Erie Street Gastro Pub

Savor creative dishes in a trendy atmosphere at Erie Street Gastro Pub. The pub offers a menu of innovative dishes that are sure to delight your taste buds.

WHERE TO STAY

We spent our stay in Windsor at the Hampton Inn & Suites – newly renovated and conveniently located! It was so easy to hop on the highways or scenic routes to get to each of our stops. For international visitors the hotel is just minutes from the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor Detroit Tunnel. Plus, it’s the only hotel in Windsor that offers all three for free: hot breakfast buffet, parking and heated indoor saltwater pool.

Enjoy your weekend adventure in Windsor!

Explore more of Sid & Sherry’s Windsor Essex adventures here.

