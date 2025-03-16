A Perfect Weekend in Kingsville: Cozy Stays, Local Flavors & Hidden Gems

Original blog by Vibes Detroit

Located less than an hour from Detroit, Kingsville Ontario is Canada’s Southern most municipality with town status. I had the pleasure of enjoying a cozy yet action packed weekend in this beautifully quaint town. If you’re considering visiting here’s a fun guide of businesses and places to visit.

The Grove Hotel is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Kingsville only a short walk away from many of the businesses visited on this trip. The Grove is an adorable boutique hotel that creates a unique and memorable experience for guests. Each room in the hotel is decorated with a different theme, the hotel also has an adorable tea room perfect for taking pictures, relaxing, and or hosting guests.

After hotel check in I had dinner at Mettawas Station which is an Italian Mediterranean restaurant located in an 1880s train station. The restaurant offers a cozy and intimate dining experience. Standouts include the lobster ravioli and friendly staff eager to share history of the business and building. Mettawas is a great stop for a date night.

JOE. Hot + Cold is a specialty coffee shop and multilevel café located inside of The Grove Hotel. This is the perfect place for a quick breakfast before exploring around town. JOE. also has delicious breakfast burritos.

Eclectic Love is an adorably pink brunch restaurant with a new menu located directly across the street from The Grove. The menu uses fresh locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant also has vibrant art throughout making the space even more picturesque.

Wineology is Windsor’s first wine bar opening in 2014 and expanding to Kingsville in 2018. Wineology prides itself on importing high quality wine from all over the world. The space also has a full food menu with delicious pizza making this the perfect location for a date night.

The Local Maker Is an artisan gift shop selling handcrafted items from over 30 local vendors from Windsor Essex. The shop is filled with jewelry, soaps, and lotions. This is an excellent visit for unique gifts.

Dutch Boys Chocolate Where chocolate becomes art! This adorable shop carries high quality chocolate, many of which have been specially carved to look like sculptures.

Red Lantern Coffee Co. Is a specialty coffee roastery. Red Lantern is a unique space selling coffee sourced from all over the world. The space also doubles as a non-alcoholic bar and visitors can shop from a wide variety of wines and beers.

After shopping I had lunch at the beautiful Oxley Estate Winery. This winery has a picturesque patio for warmer weather, a cozy fireplace and beautiful high ceilings perfect for hosting an event or enjoying a group tasting. The winery has a full menu and I highly recommend the duck wings!

Wilderness Retreat & Nordic Spa provides the ultimate relaxing experience with private saunas and cold plug experiences. The spa provides plush robes, warm tea, and a bonfire to enhance your experience. This is the ultimate destination to unplug and unwind in nature.

The Goose Kitchen + Bar provides diners with a cozy experience. The restaurant prides itself on fine dining in a causal environment. I really enjoyed dining on the heated patio. Each table is provided with blankets to snuggle up while you enjoy dinner. My favorite dish here is the lamb patty melt which is pack with delicious flavor.

Banded Goose Brewing Company is a brewery located along Main Street in downtown Kingsville. The brewery offers casual bites with live music on Friday and Saturday nights. This is a great visit for tasting fun local beers with the beer flight option.

El Diablo is a colorful Authentic Mexican restaurant in Downtown Kingsville offering mouthwatering taco combinations and fun margaritas! The restaurant also has other small plates such as bao buns and nachos. I really enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere and friendly staff.

Cindy’s Home, Garden & Gifts is a family owned home and garden shop. The business first started as a flower stand in 1989 and has since expanded to a 4000 sq ft shopping center with retail, home goods, and also an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar.

Pelee Island Winery is Canada’s Southernmost winery with vineyards on Pelee Island and a tasting room in Kingsville. If you enjoy sweet ice wines this is a great destination! The winery also offers outdoor winter igloo wine tastings, tours, and has retail wine available for purchase.

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens is Kingsville’s ultimate destination for entertainment. Colasanti’s is a 3.5 family fun center with a botanical garden, a petting zoo, an indoor 18 hole mini golf course, an arcade and a restaurant. You can easily spend your entire day here shopping from a selection of beautiful plants, playing games or enjoying deliciously tender broasted chicken and peach juice at the restaurant.

While you’re visiting Kingsville make sure you also stop at Lakeside Park. The park offers waterfront views of Lake Erie, a beautiful pavilion, walking trails, and picnic space for enjoying warmer weather.

Kingsville is a vibrant town full of so many wonderful businesses. Thank you so much to each of these businesses for the warm hospitality.

See more of Vibes Detroit’s visit to Kingsville:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGQotORODet/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fb34d70f-e98f-44f5-bd25-f9ee02de6a3a

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.