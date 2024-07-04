8 Ways To Maximize Your Summer Fun

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Summer is steamrolling in whether we’re ready for it or not and while we wait for it all year long it seem to fly by in the blink of an eye. We want you to make the most of the fleeting two months so we’ve put together a list of 8 ways to maximize your summer fun, we’ve even included an ice cream stop for each suggestion!

Night Markets

Nothing says summer like a warm evening strolling artisans and vendors while enjoying delicious food and great company.

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market takes place on the last Friday of the month and offers the chance to enjoy an evening under the stars filled with all things local – from delicious eats and drinks to entertainment and small business vendors. Upcoming dates for the market are: July 26th and August 30th. Each market runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will be located on Argyle Rd between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street, right in front of the Walkerville Brewery (525 Argyle Rd).

The LaSalle Night Market takes place the last Sunday of each month at the LaSalle Civic Centre and feature live music, vendors, and delicious food. Note: the Sunday, September 29 market will be held at the Event Centre, 970 Front Road. Vendors feature talented local artisans and crafters, farm-to-table local produce, delicious food vendors, amazing merchant consultants and local businesses, exhibiting their handmade and handcrafted products.

Amherstburg will host Open Air Night Markets every Friday evening during Open Air Weekends from 5pm to 9pm. Local vendors will set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets, offering a range of products from handmade crafts to fresh produce. The market atmosphere is enhanced by live entertainment & street games, and is a great opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy the fun atmosphere downtown!

Suggested Ice Cream Pairing: Stop in to The Parlour Ice Cream Co., Walkerville Chill and Waterfront Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt to satisfy your sweet tooth after a night of browsing the markets.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

With newly extended summer hours you can make a splash all summer long at Adventure Bay, regardless of the weather outside! Soak up the fun with an ocean of awesome features: 10 water slides including the Master Blaster and Python, FlowRider surf simulator, wave pool, activity pool, Tot Loch slides for younger visitors, lazy river inner-tube ride, Cannon Cove dry play area for ages 3-12 and much more! Adventure Bay will be open daily 10am to 6pm all summer long!

Suggested Ice Cream Pairing: Head to Busker’s Subs and Ice Cream for a cool treat at their downtown location.

Stroll the Streets

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends run weekly from Friday at 3pm until Sunday at 8pm in the downtown core of Amherstburg. Everything from craft beer, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods to ice cream, satisfy your long awaited craving for delicious drinks and desserts from your favorite Amherstburg eateries. Shop Amherstburg’s amazing local businesses for clothes, accessories, home decor, jewelry, shoes, candles, books and more!

Visit Kingsville the third Saturday of each month through the summer for the Kingsville Block Party! Enjoy great food, socialize with fantastic people, shop local vendors and businesses, check out Kingsville’s arts and culture scene and let the kids enjoy some fun activities!

Belle River BIA Stroll the Streets is an upbeat experience geared for all ages, bringing people and local businesses safely together for food, fun activities, shopping and entertainment! A great opportunity to slow down, visit with friends and family while enjoying all that Belle River has to offer! The remaining 2024 events are on August 16, September 20 and October 18th!

Suggested Ice Cream Pairing: Nuccelli’s Frozen Yogurt in Amherstburg, Mari’s Artisan Gelato and Paletta in Kingsville and Scoop & Straw in Belle River

Paddle The Day Away

Take it to the water and spend the day with Urban Surf basking in the calm waters of Lake St. Clair. Take full advantage of the waters Windsor Essex is surrounded by and try a paddle along the shores of Lake Erie with Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop. For a slightly more mellow excursion explore Cedar Creek by canoe, kayak or paddleboard with Somewhere Else Experience. Paddle options abound and the hot summer months are the perfect time to explore the region’s extensive waterways!

Suggested Ice Cream Pairing: visit Oven 360 locations serving up gelato for an authentic taste of Italy!

Eat Farm Fresh

Take full advantage of the bounty of Essex County at farmers markets, fruit stands and shops selling locally-produced fruits, vegetables, meats, crews, wines and more. Register for the FREE W.E. Heart Local digital pass to explore many of the agriculture partners in our region. The more you explore & check in the more exclusive offers you get! The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market and Amherstburg Farmers Market take place every Saturday morning. Shop often at The Farm House Market, Sauve’s Country Market and The Fruit Wagon to bring farm fresh to your table!

Suggested Sweet Treat Pairing: it may not be ice cream, but stopping in to Kranicz Orchards & Windmill Ridge or Meleg’s Lakeview Orchard to pick up fresh donuts will have you satisfying your sweet tooth!

Sip Your Way Through Summer

Nothing says summer quite like sipping a glass of crisp wine on a patio, especially when it comes with stunning views. Explore the 20 wineries along the Lake Erie North Shore that call EPIC Wine Country home and use our Wine Route Map to plan your visit by car, bike, foot or event paddle! If brews are more your style, the craft beer and distillery scene on the Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail is booming in Windsor Essex. Grab your Flight Log for the chance to take 12 different stops on our barrel trail.

Suggested Ice Cream Pairing: make Muscedere Vineyards a must-stop on your wine tour and indulge in their delectable gelato offerings.

Book An Island Getaway

Head to Pelee Island for the day! Or plan ahead and extend your visit for a night or two (or more)! Be sure to book your ferry trip first and then make a list of the sites you want to explore. Take in the history of the Island with the Pelee Island Lighthouse and Vin Villa Ruins. Explore Fish Point Provincial Nature Reserve and stand at the point to be the most southern person in Canada! Pick up souvenirs at Pure Pelee and explore the Island by bike with a rental from The Pelee Shop. Fuel up with lunch from one of the several restaurants on the Island and enjoy a tasting on the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion!

Suggested Ice Cream Pairing: no trip to Pelee Island is complete without a stop at Pelee Island Coneheads conveniently located right across from the ferry terminal!

Summer Event Guide

Summer means festival season in Windsor Essex! Download our Summer Event Guide for the biggest & best festivals and events coming to Windsor Essex this year. Print it out and keep it all season long to make the most of the summer season in Windsor Essex. From non-stop carnival action and celebrating your favourite foods in festival form to the quintessential 100+ year old county fairs, Windsor Essex has a festival for every mood, every age and every season, particularly the summer season!

Suggested Sweet Treat Pairing: Add Ford City as a stop on your summer tour and pick up Cookie Bar’s mouth-watering quarter-pound craft cookies!

Don’t let summer pass you by without maximizing your fun! For a full list of events happening in the region check out our Event Calendar and for first hand trip inspiration read our blogs to help create the perfect summer experience!

