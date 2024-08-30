11 Unique & Amazing Things To Do In Windsor

If you want to visit a region with charm, history and nature, you need to visit Windsor Essex. There are so many things to do in Windsor Ontario and the surrounding areas that you can honestly stay there for a good week!

The county itself has 9 unique districts: Downtown Windsor, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Pelee Island, Leamington, Lakeshore and Tecumseh. So if are worried about being bored, it won’t be here!

The things to do in Windsor can really be appealing to any type of visitor as there is truly something for everyone! Love wine? Hit up the wine trail on Pelee Island, Essex or Amherstburg! Love Hiking? Go to Cedar Creek Conservation area in Kingsville, Point Pelee National Park or Hillman Marsh Conservation area!

We visited Windsor with our two girls aged 3 and 6 and were also blown away by the amount of things to do with kids. We also would love to go back as a couple and strictly do the wine region!

How to get to Windsor Ontario?

By Car

From Detroit : A short 15 minutes to downtown Windsor or 45 minutes to the neighboring counties such as Amherstburg!

From Cleveland : 3 hours

From Toronto: 3 hours and 45 minutes

From London, Ontario: 2 hours

By Air

Airport: The nearest major airport is Windsor International Airport but if you are visiting from somewhere far, the Detroit Airport has a lot more routes available!

11 Unique Things to do in Windsor Ontario

#1. Visit one of the many Wineries in Windsor

You often hear about Niagara on the Lake Wineries or Prince Edward County but the Windsor Essex region is actually home to some of the best wineries in Ontario! I truly think this is a reason this area is a hidden gem. I have lived in Ontario my whole life and didn’t know this fact until just a few years ago.

With that being said, you need to hit up the wine trail in the area (most of them are located outside of the core downtown area).

Our favourite one? Muscedere Vineyards

This winery is one of the best in the area if you are travelling to Windsor with Kids. It is situated on a gorgeous property (the front entrance looks like a house and then you are welcomed into an oasis once you reach the back!). It also has animals on site (goats and chickens), picnic tables, gardens and a wood oven for pizza. Their pizzas were incredible.

Here are some other Wineries in Windsor that you should consider visiting:

Pelee Island Winery– This winery is located on the country’s most southern point of land!

Viewpointe Estate Winery-Take in incredible views at this breathtaking spot and sample some of the best wine blends in the area.

North 42 Degrees Estate Winery– This is not only a winery but it is home to a gourmet restaurant on site that takes you through a culinary experience like no other. If you are a foodie, you should check this one out! We will visit this one without the kiddos next time.

Walkerville Brewery – I had to squeeze a little brewery mention in here as Windsor’s Craft beer scene is on the rise and if wine is not your thing, you should definitely visit Walkerville Brewery for a pint or flight!

#2. Hit up Adventure Bay- One Of the Best Things to do in Windsor Ontario with Kids!

You know a place is fun when the kids claim it was the best thing they did all summer! Big statements from my 3 and 6 year old.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is an indoor water park filled with a wave pool, slides, surf stimulators, a lazy river and mini play areas for younger kids. You can easily spend a good few hours here and as adults we equally enjoyed it!

The great thing is that regardless of weather or temperature this place can be visited which is why it’s a great thing to do in Windsor with kids!

There are change rooms on site with lockers for you to store things and a concession stand with hot food or grab and go snacks as well.

PRICING: $27.00 per person or $21.00 per person if you are a Windsor resident. If you just want to observe your kids and not get wet, it is only $5.25 for an observer ticket

#3. Visit Sculpture Park- Free Things to do in Windsor

Visiting Windsor’s Sculpture park was one of the attractions that surpassed my expectations the most. I honestly had no idea how beautiful the waterfront area in downtown Windsor was and then adding in a free contemporary art viewing into our visit was such an added bonus.

The Windsor Sculpture park features 31 large scale internationally recognized works of contemporary sculptures by various artists. Each of the sculptures were so unique and my kids loved it as well. If you wish to get a bit of background on each of the pieces, you can download the app called “Sculptures & Monuments” which gives you a self guided option with info! Roundtrip the walk took us about an hour and it was such a nice thing to do after dinner. It didn’t hurt that we caught a gorgeous sunset!

Considering this is a free thing to do in Windsor, Ontario- it should be on everyone’s list!

#4. Go to Holiday Beach

With Windsor’s location along Lake Erie, you you need to carve out some beach time if you are visiting!

Holiday Beach Conservation Area is one of the better beaches in town and offers up a long stretch of shoreline. You can bring lunch and picnic there, the facilities are immaculately clean and there is even a little playground for kiddos. The sand was so soft and white as well making it a pretty perfect beach session.

If you wanted to camp there, they also have camping sites! Entry per car is $12.00

#5. Walk up the Hawk Tower

If you are looking for a unique vantage point of the Holiday Beach Conservation Area, you need to climb up the Hawk Tower! Standing at 12 metres high, it is a perfect spot to bird watch, see lake views and get a good feel of all the nature in the area.

It was an easy trek up the few flights of stairs with our kiddos and the platform at the top was well worth the light sweat! This is a perfect activity to do before hitting the nearby beach area which I mentioned above.

#6. Visit Amherstburg

Amherstburg is one seriously cute town. You really could just visit and walk around and have the best time there. The town itself is about 30 minutes from downtown Windsor so if you don’t want to drive around much or are short on time, I would base yourself here!

You will find some amazing restaurants and shops here all situated right on the water. The trail leading to the river is filled with stunning flower gardens where you can find benches to chill on in between. While this alone is a great reason to visit Amherstburg, there a few yearly events that really amp this area up!

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends: During the summer months, you can find an extra cool vibe happening in Amherstburg and it's their pedestrian open air event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Restaurants have their tables fully on the streets, there are live performances and amazing activities for the kids to do

Amherstburg Farmers Market: Shop gourmet and local products, produce and more at the weekly farmer's market from May-October!

Shop gourmet and local products, produce and more at the weekly farmer’s market from May-October! Uncommon Festival: An event filled with wizards, gadgets, enchantments and more! You can expect magic shows, science led kids activities and very unique vendors lining the streets

#7. Hike through the ConserVation Areas

Hiking through nature trails, fishing, bird watching, marsh views and more are endless in this region and we had the chance to visit two amazing conservation areas here! This is one of the best things to do in Windsor Ontario if you love being outside and we were blown away by how clean and quiet each of these conservations were- they truly felt untouched! Here are some ones to add to your list:

#8. Fort Malden National Historic Site

This is another amazing attraction and thing to do in Windsor Ontario! With a strong history and story during the war of 1812, Fort Malden National Historic Site is both educational and entertaining.

This site was the location of the British stronghold on the Detroit frontier during the war. It is an eye opening look into the life of the military at this time-both the events itself and what it entailed to be a solider during a war.

The interactive tour has you visiting their living spaces, cooking compounds, and lets you practice some skills of the time! During certain hours they also do live historic weapons demonstration which shouldn’t be missed!

#9. Go Canoeing

With one of the most beautiful rivers in the province, canoeing should be at the top of your list of things to do in Windsor Ontario! It is so great to see the towns from a different angle and get up close and personal with unique wildlife and plants.

I would recommend a visit to River Canard Canoe Co. which not only has canoes but they also rent out kayaks, row boats and paddle boards. You can do this solo and on your own or also book a guided tour through the streams.

#10. Visit Ure’s Country Kitchen and Mini Golf

This stop is equal parts yummy and equal parts fun! At Ure’s Country Kitchen, a family owned restaurant, convenience store, ice cream joint and mini putt course, this place is filled with heart. The couple who started this place still runs it today (we met the owner who was still cooking in the kitchen!!). They don’t make them like this anymore and the food tasted like food I would get at my Grandma’s- so wholesome and mouth watering. We devoured their fluffy pancakes and hearty breakfast dishes and then played a round of mini putt.

The mini putt course is immaculate. It’s so well maintained and decked with incredible details and flower-so much so that they have won landscaping awards!

#11. Go Shopping

In Windsor Essex, you can find some pretty cute retail spaces ranging from ones with rustic charm and heart to world wide retailers. While you can hit up Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall to find everything under one roof (which would have some awesome deals for holiday shopping), we always prefer smaller shops. While we were in Amherstburg specifically we discovered some of the most charming shops which I have detailed below:

Evelyn’s Candy House – gourmet candies, fudge and chocolate in the most adorable setting! When we visited they were even serving up cotton candy out front!

– gourmet candies, fudge and chocolate in the most adorable setting! When we visited they were even serving up cotton candy out front! White Woods Home – If you love home decor and hostess gifts, you need to visit this spot. It reminded me of a Nancy Meyers movie site- styled to perfection

– If you love home decor and hostess gifts, you need to visit this spot. It reminded me of a Nancy Meyers movie site- styled to perfection River Bookshop– I left here with not only books but cute little notepads and markers for the girls. I personally love independent book stores more than anything and if you do too- this place will fill your cup.

Where to Stay in Windsor, Ontario?

Double Tree Windsor-Hotels in Windsor Ontario with Pool!

If you are looking for a hotel right in downtown Windsor, you need to book a room at the DoubleTree.

With over 150 rooms, this high-rise hotel overlooks the Detroit skyline, has a 24 hour fitness center, indoor pool with views of both cities and of course you get the classic and heart warming DoubleTree cookie at check in. We got a one bedroom suite here and my daughter said “It was the best hotel room EVER” and she wasn’t wrong.

If you are doing some shopping in the US and want to stay in Windsor, this is also a fantastic option as it’s only 15 minutes to Detroit!

Book a boutique stay in Amherstburg or Kingsville

Hotel STRY- One of the newest hotels in Windsor will feature 6 loft style rooms and is located right in downtown Amherstburg. This is a great option if you want to base yourself on the outskirts close to some of the wineries!

One of the newest hotels in Windsor will feature 6 loft style rooms and is located right in downtown Amherstburg. This is a great option if you want to base yourself on the outskirts close to some of the wineries! The Grove Motel– If you are travelling with a family, this would be a fantastic ( and fun!) option for them. Each room has a unique feel and theme to it, it’s colourful and reasonably priced!

I hope you enjoy Windsor as much as my family and I did! The amount of things to do in Windsor Ontario is endless so we definitely want to go back for another weekend of fun to check out a few more things. Thank you Windsor Essex for surpassing our expectations!

