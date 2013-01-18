Paczki Day Is February 13th, 2024: Your Guide To Paczki Day At Local Windsor Essex Bakeries

Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pączki Day (anglicized: POAN-CHKEE), Pancake Tuesday or Fat Tuesday is on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024!

Paczki are deep-fried dough spheres, similar to a doughnuts, that are filled with a sweet filling and covered with powered sugar or icing. Paczki are made from heavy dough with fats, eggs, sugar and dairy.

According to Wikipedia:

In Poland, pączki are eaten especially on Fat Thursday (Tłusty Czwartek), the last Thursday prior to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. The traditional reason for making pączki was to use up all the lard, sugar, eggs and fruit in the house, because their consumption was forbidden by Christian fasting practices during the season of Lent. In North America, particularly the large Polish communities of Chicago, Detroit, and other large cities across the Midwest and Northeast, Paczki Day is celebrated annually by immigrants and locals alike. The date of this observance merges with that of pre-Lenten traditions of other immigrants (e.g., Pancake Day, Mardi Gras) on Fat Tuesday. With its sizable Polish population, Chicago celebrates the festival on both Fat Thursday and Fat Tuesday. Pączki are also often eaten on Casimir Pulaski Day. In Buffalo, Toledo, Cleveland, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, South Bend, and Windsor, Pączki Day is celebrated on Fat Tuesday. The Pączki Day celebrations in some areas are even larger than many celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day. In Hamtramck, Michigan, an enclave of Detroit, there is an annual Pączki Day (Shrove Tuesday) Parade, which has gained a devoted following. Throughout the Metro Detroit area, it is so widespread that many bakeries attract lines of customers for pączki on Pączki Day.

Here’s where to get the delicious Polish treats from local bakeries.

Blak’s Bakery

Address: 1022 Langlois Avenue, Windsor

Phone: (519) 253-4344

Preordering: Available by phone.

Flavours: Lemon, Raspberry, Custard, Plum, Strawberry, Blueberry, Spiced Apple and Nutella Custard.

Price: $24 regular doz | $27 Nutella doz





European Market

Address: 6415 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor

Phone: (519) 915-4466

Preordering: Available by phone; minimum 2 dozen order for pre-order pickup.

Flavours: Plum, Raspberry, Strawberry, Rosehip and Custard.

Price: $11.00 half doz | $22.00 doz

Healthy Creations Inc.

Address: 333 Dougall Square, Windsor

Phone: (226) 773-7881

Preordering: Recommended but walk-ins also available.

Unique/Dietary: bolded flavours vegan; please specify vegan if desired when ordering.

Flavours: Lemon, custard, cherry and fudge.

Price: $15.99 half doz assorted | $29.99 doz assorted



La Dolce Italia Bakery

Address: 571 Erie Street East, Windsor

Phone: (519) 255-7263

Preordering: Available online and by phone- limited quantity will be available for walk-in on the 13th.

Flavours (regular): Bavarian Custard, Lemon, and Strawberry

Price (regular): $14.00 half doz | $25.00 doz

Flavours (premium): Ricotta (cannoli), Nutella, and Tiramisu

Price (premium): $16.00 half doz | $30.00 doz

Lakeside Bakery

Address: 286 Erie Street South, Leamington

Phone: (519) 326-2626

Preordering: Available, but not necessary. Minimum three dozen order for custom boxes.

Flavours: Original Poonchkies available in lemon, custard, raspberry, plum, apple, strawberry and whipped cream.

Mary’s Mindful Bakehouse

Address: 805 Front Rd, Unit 4, LaSalle

Phone: 519-704-1870

Preordering: Available online.

Unique/dietary: Paczki are vegan and gluten-free.

Flavours: Raspberry, lemon, fudge, caramel, whipped cream

Price: $4.75 each | 23.75 half doz | 39.75 doz

Sweet Revenge

Address: 400 Erie Street East Suite 9, Windsor; accessible through the gravel parking lot on Mercer towards the river.

Phone: (519) 946-0559

Preordering: Available online.

Flavours (Fun Paczki): Boston cream, Nutella custard, Dunkaroo, strawberry cheesecake

Price (fun): $5 each | $50 doz

Flavours (Traditional Paczki): Strawberry, lemon, blueberry, raspberry

Price (traditional): $4 each | $40 doz

Tony Blaks Union Bakery

Address: 4081 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor

Phone: (519) 944-4323

Preordering: Available online and via phone call.

Unique/dietary: Paczki are baked, not fried.

Flavours: Raspberry, Lemon, Custard and Plum

Price: $2.00 ea | $11.00 half doz | $20.00 doz

Torus Donuts

Address: 3090 Dougall Avenue Unit 405, Windsor

Phone: (519) 969-3456

Preordering: sold out online; limited walk-ins available on Paczki Day.

Flavours: Blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, vanilla, lemon, pistachio, apple and caramel.

Price: $18.00 half doz | $33.00 doz



We’ve made considerable effort to verify the accuracy of these flavours and prices but they may vary if stores make changes. Do you work at a local bakery and have information to add to the guide? Email us at [email protected].