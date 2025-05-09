Windsor Resident Celebrates $1 Million Encore Win

Brandon Stewart of Windsor matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the April 5th, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million.

Stewart , a transit bus driver, has been playing LOTTO 6/49 with ENCORE twice a week for the past two years, purchasing his tickets through his OLG.ca account.

“It was morning when I read an email saying I had a prize to claim,” he said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his windfall. “I quickly went online to do some fact-finding. When I saw the six zeroes in the prize amount, I was surprisingly calm. I shared the news with my close family and friends, and to be honest, they were more excited than I was!”

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.