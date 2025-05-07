Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday May 7th, 2025

Wednesday May 7th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday May 7th, 2025.

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message