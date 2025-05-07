WEATHER: Wednesday May 7th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 7th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 7th, 2025.
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
