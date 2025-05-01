Things To Do In
WEATHER: Thursday May 1st, 2025

Thursday May 1st, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Thursday May 1st, 2025.

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Showers or thunderstorms beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

