WEATHER: Saturday May 3rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 3rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday May 3rd, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 8 or very high.
