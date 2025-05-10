Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Saturday May 10th, 2025

Saturday May 10th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Saturday May 10th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning then northeast 30 gusting to 50. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message