WEATHER: Saturday May 10th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 10th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday May 10th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning then northeast 30 gusting to 50. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
