Three Local Festivals See Provincial Support

Thursday May 1st, 2025, 10:48am

Three local festivals will see a combined $199,250 through the 2025 Experience Ontario program.

The following local events are receiving funding:

  • $125,000 for Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF)
  • $19,250 for Scarehouse Windsor
  • $55,000 for Bright Lights 2025/2026

“I’m thrilled to see continued provincial investment in our local festivals and events through the Experience Ontario program,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “These celebrations not only enrich our community’s culture, but they also drive tourism, support local businesses, and create unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike. Whether it’s the world-class Windsor International Film Festival, the thrills of Scarehouse Windsor, or the magic of Bright Lights during the holidays, these events showcase the very best our community has to offer. I’m proud to stand with Minister Stan Cho in supporting initiatives that build vibrant, connected communities across Ontario.”

 

