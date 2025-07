There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: July 4th to July 6th

Friday July 4th, 2025, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday July Essex Fun Fest 60 Fairview Avenue West

Friday July Slices of Olde Riverside Olde Riverside BIA

Saturday July Essex Fun Fest 60 Fairview Avenue West

Saturday July Slices of Olde Riverside Olde Riverside BIA

Saturday July Mystic Garden Music Festival Lanspeary Park, 1250 Langlois Avenue

Sunday July Mystic Garden Music Festival Lanspeary Park, 1250 Langlois Avenue

Sunday July Slices of Olde Riverside Olde Riverside BIA

Sunday July Essex Fun Fest 60 Fairview Avenue West