Arlington Boulevard In Tecumseh To See Increased OPP Patrols

The Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified an area to target focused patrols.

Over the next few weeks, the Tecumseh Detachment will increase patrols around Arlington Boulevard in the Town of Tecumseh.

The OPP has heard the concerns of residents in the area about speeding, failing to stop at stop signs, as well as aggressive and stunt driving.

Over the course of the focused patrols, officers will conduct traffic stops for various violations under the Highway Traffic Act including, but not limited to:

Speeding

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

Unnecessary noise

Stunt driving

Essex County OPP is requesting anyone with information on impaired or aggressive driving to call 1-888-310-1122.