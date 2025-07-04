OPP: Abduction Investigation In Comber Uncorroborated

OPP are reporting an abduction in Comber as uncorroborated.

According to police, on Monday, June 30th, 2025, members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to an attempted abduction call in the park on Abbott Avenue in Comber.

The investigation was continued by the Essex County Crime Unit, and it was determined there was no threat or attempt of an abduction, and there are no concerns for public safety.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The OPP reminds all parents to always be aware of their child’s safety and to be extremely vigilant when approached by unknown individuals. Remind your kids about safety and the dangers of talking to strangers.