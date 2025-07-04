Another Heat Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 4th, 2025, 1:40pm
It is going to be another hot weekend in Windsor-Essex.
- Daytime highs of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius and a humidex of 40.
- Overnight lows of 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, providing little relief from the heat.
We should see some relief come Sunday night.
