Windsor-Essex

Another Heat Warning Issued

Friday July 4th, 2025, 1:40pm

Weather
It is going to be another hot weekend in Windsor-Essex.

  • Daytime highs of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius and a humidex of 40.
  • Overnight lows of 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, providing little relief from the heat.

We should see some relief come Sunday night.

 

 

