Collision Causes Road Closure On Highway 401

Friday July 4th, 2025, 1:37pm

Tecumseh
OPP photo

OPP are currently investigating a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

The crash happened around 10:43am Friday and and sent one driver to hospital in ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, one driver was transported to hospital with via ambulance with serious injuries and the other driver was uninjured.

Ornge Air Ambulance attended but was not used for transport.

Highway 401 is closed between Puce Road and County Road 46 during the investigation.

