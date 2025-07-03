Teen Arrested After Violent Assault That Left Youth Unconscious At Festival Plaza

Windsor Police have arrested a 14-year-old male in connection with a violent assault that left another youth unconscious.

Police say that around 9:00pm on June 20th, 2025, they were called to an injured individual at the Riverfront Festival Plaza. Upon arrival, they located a 16-year-old male who was unconscious due to an assault. The victim regained consciousness on scene and was treated by Essex-Windsor EMS for non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with a 14-year-old male earlier that evening and had gone their separate ways. Later that night, the 14-year-old male allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old from behind, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on his head, rendering him unconscious.

On July 2nd, 2025, officers located the suspect in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, where he was also arrested in connection with a separate incident involving property damage to a residence.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death, and mischief under $5,000.