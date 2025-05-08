Things To Do In
Retail Plaza Construction Underway In LaSalle

Thursday May 8th, 2025, 9:00am

Business
Construction on two major retail projects is underway on LaSalle.

Work on phase three of the Heritage Plaza shopping center is underway. This development includes a Dairy Queen, Canna Cabana and Stacked Pancakes.

In addition, the ground has just been broken on The Shops at Heritage development, which will feature 138,269 square feet of retail space.

This development will include Food Basics, Shoppers Drug Mart, McDonald’s, Tim Horton’s, Dollarama, Taco Bell, and more.

