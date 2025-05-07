Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 7th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Possible Public Exposure Location:

Erie Shores HealthCare

194 Talbot Street West

Friday, May 2nd, 2025, 11:00 pm – 11:59 pm

Emergency Department Waiting Room

Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC)

33 Princess Street

Monday, April 28th – 2:45 pm – 5:30 pm

Entire Building

Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus

1995 Lens Avenue

Sunday, May 4th – 8:45 am – 12:00 pm

Emergency Department

The Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre

2475 McDougall Street

Tuesday, April 29th – 7:55 am – 6:35 pm

Wednesday, April 30th – 8:30 am – 5:10 pm

Thursday, May 1st – 8:10 am – 5:10 pm

Friday, May 2nd – 8:15 am – 6:40 pm

Entire Building