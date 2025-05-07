Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 7th, 2025

Wednesday May 7th, 2025, 4:49pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Possible Public Exposure Location:

Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West
Friday, May 2nd, 2025, 11:00 pm – 11:59 pm

  • Emergency Department Waiting Room

Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC)
33 Princess Street
Monday, April 28th – 2:45 pm – 5:30 pm

  • Entire Building

Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus
1995 Lens Avenue
Sunday, May 4th – 8:45 am – 12:00 pm

  • Emergency Department

The Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre
2475 McDougall Street
Tuesday, April 29th – 7:55 am – 6:35 pm
Wednesday, April 30th – 8:30 am – 5:10 pm
Thursday, May 1st – 8:10 am – 5:10 pm
Friday, May 2nd – 8:15 am – 6:40 pm

  • Entire Building

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message