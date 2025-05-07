Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 7th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 7th, 2025, 4:49pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Possible Public Exposure Location:
Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West
Friday, May 2nd, 2025, 11:00 pm – 11:59 pm
- Emergency Department Waiting Room
Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC)
33 Princess Street
Monday, April 28th – 2:45 pm – 5:30 pm
- Entire Building
Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus
1995 Lens Avenue
Sunday, May 4th – 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
- Emergency Department
The Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre
2475 McDougall Street
Tuesday, April 29th – 7:55 am – 6:35 pm
Wednesday, April 30th – 8:30 am – 5:10 pm
Thursday, May 1st – 8:10 am – 5:10 pm
Friday, May 2nd – 8:15 am – 6:40 pm
- Entire Building
