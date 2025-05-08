Things To Do In
NOW OPEN: Mercato Fresh In Amherstburg

Thursday May 8th, 2025, 4:35pm

Amherstburg
The wait is over, and Mercato Fresh has opened in Amherstburg.

The local grocery store chain is known for its fresh produce, butcher, fresh bread, and grocery items.

Owners say the store offers a full range of fresh produce, meats, prepared meals, and bakery items, and everyday essentials. The store also has a commitment to supporting Ontario growers and suppliers.

“We’re thrilled to become part of the Amherstburg community,” said marketing director Shawn Rizk in a statement. “Our mission is to make high-quality groceries affordable and accessible for everyone—while creating a truly local shopping experience.”

The store is located at 365 Sandwich Street South.

This is Mercato’s fourth location following the East Windsor, Chatham, and South Windsor locations.

