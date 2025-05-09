NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

NextStar Energy Celebrates 8 Million Safe Work Hours

Friday May 9th, 2025, 9:03am

City News
0
0

NextStar Energy is marking 8 million safe work hours on construction of the site.

Construction of the 4.23 million-square-foot joint venture began in 2022 and proceeded at a rapid pace. Now nearing completion, the majority of the work remaining is being done on equipment installation.

“This achievement marks more than work hours. It’s a reflection of the incredible dedication and collaborative efforts from countless individuals, working together to bring NextStar Energy to life,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “I’m incredibly grateful to our partners who have undoubtedly set a new standard of excellence.”

To date, more than 9,000 Canadian trades workers have contributed to the 8 million safe work hours logged on the project, equivalent to approximately 913 years. Safety is at the core of operations, without a lost time injury recorded (LTIR) since the project began.

“Eight million safe work hours is an incredible milestone, demonstrating not only the scale of work being done, but A-BM’s unwavering commitment to a safety-first environment,” said Sean Thibeault, project director at A-BM. “I’m extremely proud of the commitment put forth by the incredibly skilled tradespeople, the A-BM team and our subcontractor partners for their dedication to upholding our core safety values.”

NextStar Energy has been producing battery modules since fall 2024 and plans to begin cell production later this year. Once complete, the facility will be the first large-scale domestic battery manufacturing facility in Canada. To date, the company has hired more than 800 employees.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message