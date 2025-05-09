NextStar Energy Celebrates 8 Million Safe Work Hours

NextStar Energy is marking 8 million safe work hours on construction of the site.

Construction of the 4.23 million-square-foot joint venture began in 2022 and proceeded at a rapid pace. Now nearing completion, the majority of the work remaining is being done on equipment installation.

“This achievement marks more than work hours. It’s a reflection of the incredible dedication and collaborative efforts from countless individuals, working together to bring NextStar Energy to life,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “I’m incredibly grateful to our partners who have undoubtedly set a new standard of excellence.”

To date, more than 9,000 Canadian trades workers have contributed to the 8 million safe work hours logged on the project, equivalent to approximately 913 years. Safety is at the core of operations, without a lost time injury recorded (LTIR) since the project began.

“Eight million safe work hours is an incredible milestone, demonstrating not only the scale of work being done, but A-BM’s unwavering commitment to a safety-first environment,” said Sean Thibeault, project director at A-BM. “I’m extremely proud of the commitment put forth by the incredibly skilled tradespeople, the A-BM team and our subcontractor partners for their dedication to upholding our core safety values.”

NextStar Energy has been producing battery modules since fall 2024 and plans to begin cell production later this year. Once complete, the facility will be the first large-scale domestic battery manufacturing facility in Canada. To date, the company has hired more than 800 employees.

