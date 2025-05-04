Things To Do In
Mercato Fresh Opens This Week In Amherstburg

Sunday May 4th, 2025, 5:02pm

Amherstburg
File photo

Mercato Fresh is set to open their doors to the Amherstburg community on Thursday, May 8th at 8:00 am.

Mercato Fresh is known for its fresh produce, butcher, fresh bread, and grocery items.

The first 300 customers on May 8th get entered into a draw for a  brand new BBQ & a $100 Mercato gift card for 1st prize, and a premium cheese basket for the second prize.

They are located at 365 Sandwich South.  This will be their fourth location, with locations in Chatham and South and East Windsor.

 

 

