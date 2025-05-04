Mercato Fresh Opens This Week In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 4th, 2025, 5:02pm
Mercato Fresh is set to open their doors to the Amherstburg community on Thursday, May 8th at 8:00 am.
Mercato Fresh is known for its fresh produce, butcher, fresh bread, and grocery items.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The first 300 customers on May 8th get entered into a draw for a brand new BBQ & a $100 Mercato gift card for 1st prize, and a premium cheese basket for the second prize.
They are located at 365 Sandwich South. This will be their fourth location, with locations in Chatham and South and East Windsor.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook