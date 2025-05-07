Lois Fairley Nursing Award Recipient Announced

The 18th annual Registered Nurses Association of Ontario Lois Fairley Nursing Award was handed out on Tuesday.

Marisa Smith is a Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) in the Operating Room at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus. Described by her colleagues as a “calm, reassuring presence in the OR,” Marisa helps ease patients’ anxieties while using her clinical skill to ensure surgeries are as safe and smooth as possible.

“As a patient advocate, Marisa is relentless in ensuring every voice is heard, especially those who cannot speak for themselves,” explains fellow nurse Dayna Copp. “She is meticulous in safeguarding patient dignity and comfort, often taking the time to personally connect with families and walk them through procedures, easing fears and building trust. Her compassion extends beyond duty — she treats every patient like she would want her own family to be treated.”