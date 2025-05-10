LaSalle Earns Distinguished Budget Award For 10th Year

For the tenth consecutive year, LaSalle has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, presented by the Government Finance Officers Association. The award acknowledges the Town’s 2025 budget document.

“This continued recognition is a reflection of the hard work, attention to detail, and collaboration that go into producing a high-quality budget document year after year. Kudos to our Finance Department for leading the charge, and to all departments for their contributions,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche.

LaSalle met internationally recognized guidelines for budget presentation, which are designed to evaluate how well the budget serves as a policy document, an operations guide, a financial plan, and a communications tool. To earn the award, budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.