Construction On County Roads 42 And 19 Starts Monday

Saturday May 10th, 2025, 4:22pm

Work on Phases 3 and 4 of the County Road 42 and County Road 19 reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on May 12th.

The completion of Phase 3 and 4 work will include:

  • The construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 19.
  • Widening of County Road 42 between the new County Road 43 roundabout and the new County Road 19 roundabout.
  • The addition of new sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and boulevard restoration.

Major construction activity for Phase 3 — the construction of the new roundabout at County Road 42 and County Road 19 — is expected to be completed by the end of September 2025.

Once Phase 3 is complete, construction will begin on Phase 4 — the widening of County Road 42 between County Road 43 and County Road 19. It is anticipated that Phase 4 will be completed by the end of June 2026.

 

