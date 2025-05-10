Construction On County Roads 42 And 19 Starts Monday

Work on Phases 3 and 4 of the County Road 42 and County Road 19 reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on May 12th.

The completion of Phase 3 and 4 work will include:

The construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 19.

Widening of County Road 42 between the new County Road 43 roundabout and the new County Road 19 roundabout.

The addition of new sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and boulevard restoration.

Major construction activity for Phase 3 — the construction of the new roundabout at County Road 42 and County Road 19 — is expected to be completed by the end of September 2025.

Once Phase 3 is complete, construction will begin on Phase 4 — the widening of County Road 42 between County Road 43 and County Road 19. It is anticipated that Phase 4 will be completed by the end of June 2026.