Construction Alert: Wyandotte Street East And Marentette Avenue Road Closures

Saturday May 10th, 2025, 10:17am

Starting Monday, Wyandotte Street East from Marentette Avenue to Parent Avenue, as well as Marentette Avenue from Wyandotte Street East to Tuscarora Street will be closed for approximately 21 days for pavement, sidewalk and street rehabilitation.

No local traffic permitted.

