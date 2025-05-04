NEWS >

Closure Of Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway On-Ramp From Southbound Howard Avenue Starts Monday

Sunday May 4th, 2025, 2:41pm

The eastbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp from southbound Howard Avenue will be closed starting Monday to make improvements to the Grand Marais Drain just south of the expressway.

It is expected to open on June 30th.

