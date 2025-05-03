Cars For A Cause To Feature 200+ Unique And Classic Cars This Saturday

The Cars for a Cause Showcase and Season Opener takes place Saturday at Tecumseh Mall.

The event, which supports Oneday Dreams and the Windsor-Essex County Canadian Mental Health Association is expected to feature around 200 cars inside and outside of the east end shopping centre.

“It is the first event of its kind in this city at this scale, and it wouldn’t be possible without our supportive community partners,” said Paul Sulja, Founder and Event Organizer. We’re combining our love for cars with our passion for making a difference in our community.”

The free family friendly Charity Car Show Show Season Opener will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, from 10:00am until 6:00pm.

Organizers say it will feature classic and exotic cars, custom builds, supercars, and motorcycles, as well as a line-up of even more cars in front of the main parking lot from 10:00am until 4:00pm.

