Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario Launches Capital Campaign To Upgrade Sandwich Street Supportive Housing

Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, a local organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities live independently and in alignment with their personal goals, has launched major capital campaign to raise $300,000 to replace an outdated and inefficient HVAC system.

This critical improvement will lower operational costs, boost energy efficiency, and reduce maintenance needs—ultimately enhancing the comfort and overall living conditions for residents.

“ALSO stepped up to host Journey Home Hospice at a critical time—offering a community-based, safe place to receive care for people experiencing homelessness and structural vulnerability at the end of life,” said Fr. Dr. Matthew Durham, DMin, Executive Director of Hospice Palliative Care and Community Development at the Saint Elizabeth Foundation. “Now, ALSO needs the community’s support. As the hospice’s operator, our Foundation is proud to contribute a foundational gift of $10,000. This collaboration reflects what’s possible when we come together for a shared purpose, and we hope to see the community rally around this vital cause.”

The initiative aims to bring together community-minded partners who are eager to support a local cause with lasting impact. In addition to improving the standard of housing for individuals facing barriers, the project will generate long-term financial savings for the organization through increased efficiency and reliability.

“My Grandmother used to say, “you are never done in a home”, meaning, there is always something that needs taking care of when you own a property. We are not just providing housing at Sandwich Street; we are providing a home to twenty-nine people in desperate need of comfort. As supportive housing providers, it is imperative that we be able to take care of the home that is the centerpiece for stability, support, and hope, for people who were previously experiencing homelessness.”

For more information, contact Crystle Butler at 519-969-8188 x246 or [email protected].