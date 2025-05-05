Amherstburg Resident Wins $105,904 With Lotto 6/49

Pasquale Mazzei of Amherstburg won a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $105,904.20 in the March 19th, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Mazzei, a retiree, has been playing the lottery with OLG since he was old enough to do so. He plays LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX, and LOTTARIO each week, using his own number selections and always adding ENCORE to his tickets. The father of two is now thrilled to share the news of his first big win!

“In the morning, after finishing my coffee, I checked my tickets using the OLG app on my phone,” he said while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. “When I saw the numbers I’d matched, I was frozen with shock, but still managed to scan my ticket and confirm my win.”

“I called out for my wife, who was upstairs, saying, ‘We won the lottery!’ She screamed in shock and amazement,” Pasquale smiled, remembering the moment fondly. “We shared the news with close friends and family. Everyone was so happy for us.”

He plans to share his winnings with his children, pay off bills, and save for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg.