Windsor’s Ming Wah Chinese Buffet Closes

Ming Wah Chinese Buffet in East Windsor has closed its doors.

A notice posted to the front door by an agent for Guardian Capital Real Estate Fund LP says the lease was “terminated effective Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025.”

“The Landlord has taken possession of the Leased Premises,” the notice said, “as a result of default with respect to non-payment of rent.”

Calls to the business went unanswered Friday. Ming Wah’s website is no longer online as of this week.

Ming Wah was a staple of Chinese cuisine in East Windsor for over thirty years. The business was closed for three months following the Easter Monday Dollarama fire next door in 2012. In 2013 the business celebrated their 20th anniversary with specials.