Windsorites Celebrate Earth Day At Malden Park

Windsorites celebrated Earth Day 2025 on Sunday at Malden Park.

The event featured environmental exhibits, arts and crafts, games, prizes, and entertainment.

More than 30 different organizations took part in the event, designed to provide a voice and venue for environmental causes.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“As we celebrate Earth Day in Windsor, it is a reminder of our commitment to building a sustainable and thriving community for future generations,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Earth Day Windsor Essex has been celebrated since 1989.