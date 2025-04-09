NEWS >

Windsor Adult Volleyball League Coming Downtown

Wednesday April 9th, 2025, 8:45am

City News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor BIA and Windsor Adult Volleyball League are planning for an action-packed summer of friendly competition.

Registration is now open for the 2025 Recreational Volleyball League, running May 5th to August 28th at the Khan Courts (471 Ouellette Avenue).

This year’s league features two dynamic divisions: 6 Mixed on Mondays and Wednesdays (co-ed teams of 6) and Four’s on Tuesdays and Thursdays (teams of 4, any gender combination). All games start at 6:00pm, offering the perfect post-work escape for adults seeking camaraderie and play.

“Downtown is where our community comes alive, and this league is a fantastic way to connect,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “With four nights of games each week, we’re creating a summer tradition that’s equal parts sport and social.”

Learn more and sign up here.

